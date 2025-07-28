"This is not how I normally date": Kings Court star Sara opens up about her connection with Tyson

Kings Court season 1 episode 3 aired on July 27, 2025. The latest episode of the reality show featured some private conversations between the cast members. Fans also witnessed the four new queens' arrival in the episode.At night, Tyson had his back massaged by Felisha, and the two talked about how they liked to relax and unwind. Seeing the duo together and how she was massaging Tyson's back, fellow cast member Sara shared her thoughts.Confessing to the cameras, Sara said:&quot;I like Tyson, and I know a lot of girls in the house like Tyson. But I'm also kind of like, this is not how I normally date at all. It's awkward. It feels weird. It feels strange. He is always pulled by another girl rubbing on his back or whatever. It feels like, you now, thirsty.&quot;Kings Court season 1 episode 3: Felisha and Tyson share a quiet moment by the pool View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt night in the Kings Castle, Felisha and Tyson had a private conversation. The two sat by the pool where she massaged Tyson's back. While massaging, she mentioned that he had lots of knots on his back and asked how he liked to relax.&quot;What is your favorite way to relax and unwind?&quot; asked Felisha.Kings Court star Tyson opened up to her and said he enjoyed spending time in a pool. He also stated that jumping out of a &quot;perfectly good place&quot; was one of his ways to relax.&quot;I probably have to say the pool or jumping out of a perfectly good plane,&quot; responded Tyson. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeeing the two spending time together, Tyson getting his back massaged, Sara opened up to the cameras. She admitted to liking Tyson and noted that &quot;lots of girls&quot; liked him too.Sharing her concerns, Sara said this was not how she &quot;normally&quot; dated. The Kings Court star mentioned it felt awkward and weird. She also mentioned how &quot;strange&quot; it was. Referring to the current conversation between Felisha and Tyson, Sara said he is always &quot;pulled&quot; by another girl rubbing his back. Sara expressed that such behavior felt &quot;thirsty.&quot;The conversation between Tyson and Felisha continued by the pool. He mentioned &quot;new girls&quot; coming in the next morning, and they would be going on dates with them as well.&quot;Let's say you have to date everybody,&quot; reacted Felisha. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Tyson responded that it was &quot;part of the game.&quot;In her private confession, Felisha said:&quot;I think I'm going to have to change my approach when it comes to being in the house. Maybe I'm going to have to pull a Janae, be up under my man all the time. Yeah, we don't go with the Janae strategy. We don't bag him that way.&quot;After Felisha was done massaging Tyson's back, she asked if he felt better. Tyson was stretching his body and agreed that he did. The next morning, on the Kings Court episode 3, the show introduced four new cast members.To know more about what happened in the latest Kings Court season 1 episode 3, fans can stream it on Bravo.