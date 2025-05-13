"This is just the beginning" — Slater Nalley expresses gratitude to fans after being eliminated from American Idol ahead of Top 3

American Idol season 23 revealed its Top 3 finalists during the May 12, 2025, episode, marking the end of the journey for 17-year-old southern rocker Slater Nalley. While Nalley did not make it to the final three, he expressed gratitude and optimism the next day through a reel posted on his Instagram account.

“Thank you @americanidol – thank you #teamslater – this is just the beginning, buckle up,” Nalley wrote in the caption.

The caption was accompanied by a message to the fans, and thanking them for their support throughout the season. Although he won’t be competing in the final episode, he will return to perform during the finale along with the other Top 5 contestants and guest artists. As the season nears its end, Nalley’s farewell message hints at upcoming music and continued engagement with fans.

"I’m not done" — Slater Nalley reflects on his American Idol journey and shares his upcoming plans

In the reel shared on May 13, Slater Nalley directly addressed his fans, expressing heartfelt gratitude and excitement about what lies ahead.

“Hey y’all, I just want to come here and say thank you, thank you so much for everything. I cannot believe I’ve made it this far already,” he said, speaking into the camera with a smile.

Slater acknowledged the platform the show provided and the joy fans brought him:

“American Idol, thank you for giving me this opportunity and the fans, thank you so much for bringing me such joy, so much joy, getting me this far. I never thought I'd make it this far. I really just appreciate you all, so grateful for this.”

Looking ahead, Nalley assured fans that his journey wasn’t ending, saying he was “not done” and had “a lot more going on.” He shared that now that the competition was over, he could finally release his own music and promised that fans were going to “really, really, really enjoy” some of his new songs.

He concluded the video on a high note, clarifying that he wasn’t upset but rather “excited,” and expressed his appreciation by saying, “thank you so much for everything.”

Slater Nalley showcases his range with You’ve Got a Friend in Me and Born To Be Wild

During his time on American Idol season 23, Slater Nalley left a strong impression with his consistent growth and memorable performances. On May 12, for Disney Night part two, Nalley first performed You’ve Got a Friend in Me without his guitar, wearing a tux for the first time on stage.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who mentored him that week, joked that Nalley sounded like Randy Newman’s son. Carrie Underwood noted how at ease he looked without his usual instrument, and Luke Bryan called it one of his favorite renditions.

Later, Nalley brought back his rock edge with Born To Be Wild from The Mighty Ducks: D3. His energetic performance included electric guitar, flames, and crowd engagement. Lionel Richie praise his performance

“There you go again, making a mess out of all of this — crowd’s out of control, you’re out of control!” he shared.

Bryan added, “I loved it, man!” Even when reflecting on a prior misstep, Nalley was determined. He told Seacrest, “I’m here tonight to redeem myself!” He also shared how inspired he felt by a Disneyland visit with his family, calling it a “crazy, special moment.” Although he didn’t reach the Top 3 of American Idol, his presence left a lasting mark.

American Idol episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

