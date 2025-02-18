"This money stays in the economy"—Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary explores DOGE's impact on cutting government inefficiencies

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Leary Ventures, recently discussed the potential of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to reduce waste and fraud in government operations. In an interview with Fox Business, released on February 17, 2025, O'Leary explained that DOGE is conceived to cut down on inefficiencies in government spending.

He further said that it is to ensure that taxpayer dollars are used effectively.

"I think it's a wonderful idea that this money stays in the economy instead of being wasted because it would make the whole country more productive," O'Leary stated.

O'Leary suggested that DOGE could change the way government allocates resources. He added that the department aims to increase the overall efficiency of government operations, benefiting both the economy and taxpayers.

DOGE’s role in enhancing government productivity

Kevin O'Leary highlighted that the mission of DOGE is to foster continuous productivity within the government. In his view, there is always room for improvement in government operations, with inefficiencies present and needing attention. The Shark Tank investor pointed out:

“There’s always fat on the chicken. You can keep cutting all the time.”

In addition to reducing waste, DOGE is positioned as a tool for improving the efficiency of public sector programs. O'Leary emphasized that the government can use DOGE’s framework to boost productivity, creating a more streamlined public sector.

"Every day it’s getting more interesting because they read the crazy stories. And they say, that’s my money," O'Leary noted.

The political influence of DOGE

Kevin O'Leary suggested that the creation of DOGE could have significant political implications, especially as voters become more concerned with fiscal responsibility. He said:

“I think it goes into the DNA of the electorate.”

The Shark Tank investor further claimed that voters are likely to press candidates about their plans to address inefficiencies in government spending, with DOGE becoming a focal point in future political discourse.

"They ask each party, every time there’s an election cycle, what are you going to do for me on doge?" O'Leary stated.

DOGE’s legacy and long-term impact

O'Leary also discussed the potential long-term impact of DOGE, suggesting that its creation could be one of the key achievements of the current political era. The Shark Tank investor recognized the influence of former President Trump in fostering the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency.

"I think the outcome of this, this could be Trump’s biggest legacy that he let this happen," O'Leary stated.

In a nutshell, Kevin O'Leary reflected on the benefits of DOGE, emphasizing how its integration could transcend partisan lines, and create change in the way governments manage their budgets.

Stay tuned to Shark Tank on ABC every Friday at 8 PM ET. Stream episodes anytime on Hulu.

