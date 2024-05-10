Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion: Release Date and timings for all regions

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired its finale episode on May 7, and it ended on an intense note. While fans will miss the show dearly, they can't wait to relive the entire season 11 again in the reunion episodes with Andy Cohen.

The reunion episodes will be released in three parts starting on May 14 and will air at the regular Vanderpump Rules season 11 Bravo time of 8 pm ET.

A trailer for the reunion was released on the channel's official YouTube handle which saw Tom and Ariana talking to each other for the first time since Scandoval broke in season 10 of the show. The moment they both cry together has made fans await the reunion even more.

Details on release dates and timings of the three-part reunion episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11

The three-part reunion will have its first part airing on Bravo on Tuesday, May 14, at 8 pm ET, the second part of the reunion will be released on Tuesday, May 21 and the third will be released on May 28, on the same timing.

For folks who live in time zones other than Eastern Timezone, and want to catch up on the reunion episode as soon as it drops on Bravo, the below table should help.

Timezone Date Time Eastern Time May 14, 8 pm Central Time May 14, 7 pm Pacific Time May 14, 5 pm Greenwich Mean Time May 15, 12 am Central European Time May 15, 2 am Eastern European Time May 15, 3 am Australian Eastern Time May 15, 10 am Australian Central Time May 15, 9:30 am India Standard Time May 15, 5:30 am



For people who can't catch the reunion episodes on TV, they will be available to stream on Peacock as well, on the next day of their release, at 6 am ET. Seasons 1 to 11 of Vanderpump Rules are also available to stream on Peacock, Bravo TV, and the Bravo app.

Peacock subscribers will also get access to a special "Secrets Revealed" episode which will be released only on Peacock on May 29. Other perks of watching Vanderpump Rules on Peacock is that it has uncensored and extended versions of the finale and the three reunion episodes to come, which won't be seen on TV.

What does the Vanderpump Rules reunion episode sneak peek trailer say?

Bravo released a trailer for the reunion on May 7, the same day the finale of the show got out, and then released 2 sneak peek videos of it on May 9, which gave further insights into what might go down in the upcoming episodes.

Tom Sandoval crying at the reunion of season 11 (Image via YouTube)

The trailer saw ice breaking between Tom and Ariana for the first time since Scandoval, as Andy Cohen asked them to react to the last moments of the finale episode. Ariana broke down as she admitted to the moment having hurt her feelings. Tom said he wasn't acting when he came to apologize to her, and while saying she knows him, he broke down too. Looking at their talk, Lisa and Scheana also teared up.

Another thing one of the three videos shows is Ariana and Tom talking about their current living situation after they stopped co-living in their house post-filming of season 11. Jo Wenberg is seen accusing Katie of being unfair to her with the Schwartz situation, leading her to cry as well.

The news on Vanderpump Rules season 12 is already here, and it is not what most fans would want to hear. As reported by US Weekly, the show might stop production for some time before starting filming again, so that the stars get a much-needed breather.

Season 11 of the show started filming only 3 months after Sandoval's cheating news broke, so Ariana or Tom didn't get any time to recover from the aftermath of the revelation before they began filming.