“Very rare that someone has it all” — The Voice judge Adam Levine reflects on Lucia Flores-Wiseman's four chair-turn performance

The latest episode of The Voice season 27 aired on February 24, 2025. The highlight of the episode was Lucia Flores-Wiseman, who performed Angela Aguilar's La Llorona and earned a rare four-chair turn. Judge Adam Levine, impressed by her vocal ability, stated:

“Very rare that someone has it all... [but] here you are.”

Lucia’s performance captivated all four judges—Levine, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and John Legend—who all vied to recruit her. Ultimately, she chose Team Adam.

Other notable auditions in The Voice included Kolby Cordell, Olivia Kuper Harris, and Antonio Ramsey, who joined Team Legend, while Dimitrius Graham and Kaiya Hamilton were recruited by Bublé. The episode also featured contestants who failed to turn chairs.

Lucia Flores-Wiseman’s performance on The Voice

Lucia Flores-Wiseman, a 22-year-old Maple Valley, Washington, college graduate, delivered a rendition of the song La Llorona, which was performed completely in Spanish. She displayed her musical influences and Mexican-American heritage while wearing a purple outfit and playing the guitar.

When Lucia was sixteen years old, she had the opportunity to sing with fellow Maple Valley native Brandi Carlile, and Carlile has been a major source of inspiration. Adam Levine was the first to turn his chair, followed by Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and John Legend.

After the performance, Kelsea Ballerini praised Lucia’s natural talent, saying,

“Well, no notes. You have a God-given voice.”

Levine added that she "has it all”, acknowledging Lucia’s vocal skill and stage presence. Bublé, nearly fluent in Spanish due to his marriage to Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, cheered for Lucia in Spanish and jokingly claimed he had played a “super long game” learning the language just to recruit her. Despite strong pitches from all four judges, Lucia chose Team Adam.

What else happened in The Voice episode on February 24

In addition to Lucia’s performance, The Voice episode saw several other auditions, including multiple contestants joining Team Legend. Kolby Cordell, a material handler for the U.S. Forest Service, performed Never Too Much by Luther Vandross. This audition quickly won over John Legend, who eventually welcomed Kolby to his team.

Olivia Kuper Harris, a jazz singer known for her work with Postmodern Jukebox, sang Dream a Little Dream of Me. She received three chair turns and picked John Legend, who turned first.

Antonio Ramsey, a dancer from Florida, sang Every Little Step by Bobby Brown. Initially, no coaches turned due to his song choice, but John Legend used his Coach Replay Button after an acapella request, securing Antonio for his team.

Adam Levine also recruited Fran Posla, a 25-year-old singer from New York via Costa Rica, after her rendition of What the World Needs Now by Jackie DeShannon.

Michael Bublé added multiple singers to his team. Dimitrius Graham, a Baltimore native with an operatic background, sang Get You by Daniel Caesar. Kelsea Ballerini turned first, but Bublé’s pitch won Dimitrius over.

Kaiya Hamilton, a wedding singer from Atlanta, performed ICU by Coco Jones. Both Bublé and Ballerini turned for her, and she ultimately joined Team Bublé.

Some contestants failed to turn chairs, including, Emily McGill, a Nashville-based country-rock singer, who auditioned with Gold Dust Woman by Fleetwood Mac but did not advance. Elliott Fleetwood, an indie rocker, performed Cough Syrup by Young the Giant but did not receive any chair turns.

The Voice airs every Monday at 8 pm ET on NBC.

