The Traitors is a murder mystery competition featuring reality TV stars from Survivor, The Real Housewives, Selling Sunset, and Vanderpump Rules. Contestants are split into "faithfuls" and "traitors," with the faithfuls working to eliminate the traitors to win the grand prize.

This season, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is competing. He is dating Victoria Lee Robinson, and the couple recently fostered a dog. In a January 29, 2025, interview with TMZ, Tom shared that this step is helping them prepare for parenthood.

"We both want to eventually be parents, so this is a little practice for us," he said.

The Traitors contestant Tom Sandoval opens up about his relationship with Victoria Lee Robinson

The Traitors cast member Tom Sandoval and his girlfriend Victoria Lee have publically shared that they are in a serious relationship. In a January 29, 2025 conversation with TMZ, the couple shared that they were ready to prepare themselves for parenthood as they have adopted a new dog, Milo who is eight weeks old.

The Vanderpump Rules star talked about becoming a father in the future. During the interview, Victoria shared that Tom was a little hesitant about fostering a dog but then brought a playpen and a harness as a surprise. Victoria said:

"He pretended that he was not that into it, and then I show up the next day."

She also shared that Milo is more affectionate towards her, she continued:

"I think he's a momma's boy. Milo means less cuddles for Tom because he loves to get right in the middle."

The Traitors star on the other hand shared that this major step in their relationship has strengthened their connection further and developed their teamwork skills to be united, he continued:

"Yeah, he's a bit of a momma's boy, but it's definitely caused us to... we definitely have to work as a team, so it's good practice for teamwork."

Previously, during the Everybody Loves Tom podcast's October 2024 episode, Tom had shared he could see a future with Victoria and the couple had plans of moving in together. Tom stated that they both had discussed plans including having children in the future and achieving other milestones in their relationship together.

In the podcast episode, Victoria mentioned she wanted a boy and a girl. While talking to US Weekly in October 2024, The Traitors star revealed that their relationship had headed to a permanent connection. Victoria stated she didn't know much about Vanderpump Rules and was unsure as to whether she would make an appearance in the upcoming season, she continued:

"I don't know about the show. I mean, I do and I don’t. I’ve never been on it. Obviously, I feel like it would be kind of hard to dodge it, considering we are about to move in together. We’re pretty serious, so it’s hard [to avoid it]. Who knows?”

To see Tom's journey on The Traitors, viewers can watch newly released episodes of season 3 every week on Thursdays at 8/7c exclusively on Peacock TV.

