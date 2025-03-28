“We’ll get married at BravoCon” – Southern Charm star Craig reveals what Paige told him as they were parting ways

The first part of the Southern Charm season 10 reunion aired on March 27, 2025. It featured Craig Conover discussing his split from Summer House star Paige DeSorbo. During the reunion, Craig shared new details about the breakup, including a comment Paige made about their future.

According to Craig, after he asked Paige about the engagement ring he had bought for her, she told him:

“Keep it. Maybe we’ll get married at BravoCon.”

Craig mentioned that Paige ended their relationship with a phone call after Thanksgiving in November 2024. However, he remained hopeful that they were still together throughout the month of December. He claimed he didn’t recognize any signs of a breakup when they were together.

Craig also claimed Paige’s behavior post-breakup had changed, as she engaged in online discussions and reacted differently to public comments. The Southern Charm reunion episode also featured conversations about other cast members, but Craig and Paige's story became one of the highlighted moments.

What happened between Southern Charm star Craig and Paige?

During the Southern Charm reunion, Craig Conover explained that Paige ended their relationship in a phone call after Thanksgiving 2024. However, he did not initially believe that the breakup was real.

“To be fair, she broke up with me on the phone call by saying, ‘I think we need to break up.’ I’m saying, I didn’t receive it like that,” Craig stated.

Craig further said he visited Paige’s apartment on December 12, 2024, after appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to seek clarity on their relationship. He recounted Paige telling him:

“I probably am making the worst mistake of my life, but I need to go find myself.”

Despite this conversation, Craig claimed they continued speaking till December. The Southern Charm star also noted that he officially realized their relationship was over when Paige announced their breakup on her Giggly Squad podcast.

“Two days before New Year’s Eve, she texted me and said she had announced our split. Then all my stuff showed up on my porch one day. Then it became real,” Craig said.

Craig maintained that he never noticed any signs suggesting a breakup. During the reunion, he explained that their relationship was based on their private moments together and he saw no trouble.

Craig's discussion with Andy Cohen

During the Southern Charm reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Craig whether Paige had ended their relationship for another man. Craig stated that he asked Paige if she was seeing someone else, but she denied it.

“I asked her, ‘Please just tell me if you’re with another guy. Like, put me out of my misery.’ And she said, ‘Craig, I’m not talking to or dating anyone.’”

Andy questioned why Craig didn’t try harder to win Paige back. Craig replied that he didn’t believe in begging someone to be with him. He also expressed frustration over how Paige went public with their breakup, claiming that she made it seem mutual when, in his view, it wasn’t.

“It was confusing because she said, ‘We’ve chosen to break up.’ It was ‘mutual’ and all this stuff. And I was like, ‘There was nothing mutual about it,’” Craig said.

Craig also criticized how Paige reacted to public commentary about their breakup. During CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live show, actor Jon Hamm mentioned being upset about their split.

Craig claimed Paige’s response surprised him, as she commented that she had “watched this a million times” and found it “amazing.” He admitted he couldn’t understand how she found the situation amusing, saying, “God, we’re so different.” He further noted that Paige’s behavior since their breakup had been different from what he remembered during their relationship.

“To me, the person that she’s kind of been since the breakup isn’t the person that I remember dating,” Craig said.

He claimed that Paige had started engaging with people in online discussions and making statements about him based on social media reactions.

Southern Charm reunion part 2 will air on April 3, 2025, on Bravo.

