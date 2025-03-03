"We made it happen" — Tyra Banks reflects on America’s Next Top Model’s impact and addresses past backlash

America's Next Top Model creator Tyra Banks addressed criticism of the show while accepting the Luminary Spotlight honor at the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 27, 2025. Speaking at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, she acknowledged past missteps and controversies but also spoke about the show's broader impact on diversity in the modeling industry.

During her speech, Banks reflected on the challenges of bringing inclusivity to ANTM, a show that aired for 24 seasons between 2003 and 2018. She admitted that not all decisions made on the show were right, referencing past moments that have resurfaced online in recent years.

“And we fought and we struggled and we made it happen," she said.

Banks also commented on viral clips that sparked backlash, including past contestant critiques and certain challenges that have been viewed as problematic.

Tyra Banks on America's Next Top Model's impact and diversity efforts

During her speech, Banks spoke about why she created America's Next Top Model and the difficulties she faced in making the show diverse. She said that when the show started in 2003, most people in fashion were not thinking about different types of beauty.

“Over 20 years ago I created a show called America's Next Top Model,” Banks said.

She added:

“And you guys have no idea how hard we fought to bring the diversity to that television show at a time when it didn’t exist; to show different beauties at a time when the world was like, ‘What? You casting that?’”

She explained that people in the industry questioned her decisions and did not support her idea of including models from different backgrounds.

“A time when people in the fashion industry were telling me, ‘You putting the girls from the hood on your show?’” she shared.

Banks said she wanted to change the idea that only certain kinds of people could become models. She believed that if a girl from a "trailer park" could become a supermodel, then a girl from the "hood" should also have that chance.

She admitted that the show was not perfect but said they worked hard to create opportunities for people who may not have had a way into the modeling industry otherwise. Though some parts of the show are now seen as problematic, she stood by the idea that America's Next Top Model helped change conversations about beauty.

Tyra Banks on past criticisms and embracing change

One of the most discussed moments included Tyra Banks telling a contestant to close the gap in her teeth and the controversial makeover challenges that have been widely criticized by viewers.

At the ESSENCE event, she expanded on this by admitting that not every decision made during the show’s run was right.

“Did we get it right? Hell no. I said some dumb s**t,” she said.

However, she also spoke about how the show’s overall impact should not be overlooked. She expressed frustration that some viral clips have shaped public perception of America's Next Top Model rather than its full legacy.

“I refuse to have my legacy be about some stuff linked together on the Internet when there were 24 cycles of changing the world.”

Banks ended her speech by talking about self-acceptance and reflecting on her own journey. Describing her own experience, she said that her "51-year-old, dimpled, cellulite-covered bigger tummy" and "10 million times bigger ti**ies" were now walking through the same door she had once opened for others.

However, according to CNN's reports from 2020, Banks acknowledged the criticism, stating:

"Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices."

America's Next Top Model episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

