“We’ve had a breakthrough”- Celebrity Bear Hunt star Lottie and Kola make up after he apologized for yelling at her

Celebrity Bear Hunt, the much-awaited Bear Grylls adventure reality show, premiered on February 5, on Netflix. It put out all of its 8 episodes, making for a perfect binge-watch. The intrigue of the show lay in the celebrities who participated and got into fights during the run of the show.

Among these were Lottie and Kola. Their disagreement sparked off in episode 5, during The Tent Challenge, after the latter lost the challenge. Zuu, who was on his opposite team, celebrated his win before Kola's imminent loss, which made the latter feel disrespected. Over the next episode, Lottie's friendship with Kola made her explain to him that Zuu had realized his mistake and had made progress, so there was no reason for Kola to hold grudges.

Trending

However, Lottie's support for Zuu wasn't all too liked by Kola which became the reason for their rift. In episode 7, they finally made up and Kola admitted that he didn't take losses well. Lottie came to a confessional to say:

"We've had a breakthrough, finally. Kola has admitted he is not a good loser."

Kola then admitted to the same in front of all the other cast members who applauded and accepted him. Kola then said he thought his friendship with Lottie was going to be stronger now that they had gotten past their differences on Celebrity Bear Hunt.

How did Lottie and Kola make up in episode 7 of Celebrity Bear Hunt?

Kola and Lottie started the Celebrity Bear Hunt episode with a fight, where the former yelled at Lottie for calling him out on sulking and not putting his ego aside. Later in the episode, with Zuu's efforts the two of them decided to squash the beef but it got nowhere as they again parted ways because neither of them wanted to take the blame.

Zuu motivated them to talk again and they agreed. Lottie led the way and apologized for shouting at him. Sitting across the table from Kola, Lottie shared that past situations in her life had caused her to dismiss people who spoke harshly to her like Kola did because when she let them talk, it kept getting worse. This, she said, left her feeling broken, which was why she didn't let people speak to her like that. Kola said:

"I understand and that's why I came in there to apologize for my behavior earlier, then you started cooking me."

Lottie denied "cooking" him and added that she just told the star that his apology didn't feel like one and that it took "two to tango". Kola said he meant it and took accountability for making their argument reach a point he shouldn't have let it reach.

After Kola admitted he wasn't good at losing, Lottie told the rest of the cast that they were good now and had come to an agreement. Kola took to a Celebrity Bear Hunt confessional to say:

"Now that it's squashed I feel a million times better, like, and probably going to be a stronger friendship for it because everything is out in the open, you know?"

This came after Kola threw his bag aggressively after Lottie accused him of being rude and asked him to walk away the morning before. Zuu, who was in the middle of both sides, asked Kola to go easy because their argument wasn't over anything trivial.

All 8 episodes of Celebrity Bear Hunt are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback