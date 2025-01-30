"Went too far" — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport opens up about husband Todd's alleged infidelity

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 reunion Part 2 was aired on January 29, 2025. The episode saw host Andy Cohen address Bronwyn Newport's news about her husband Todd Bradley's alleged past infidelity. However, when Cohen prompted Todd about the same, he admitted to not having watched the episdoe where Bronwyn discussed the issue with the other ladies.

Meanwhile, Bronwyn tried to chime in, stating that watching the segment was emotional for the couple. The conversation, however, took a turn when cast members Seth Marks and Heather Gay tried to probe further. Heather reminded Bronwyn of a previous conversation where she had mentioned Todd's disloyalty and cried.

Bronwyn empasized that they had talked about the infidelity, but she noted that Todd seemingly tended to take conversations "too far" with other women.

Trending

"I think the conversation went too far. I do," said Bronwyn.

Later in the reunion, the couple shared that Todd had re-pledged his commitment to their relationship, promising support, love, fidelity, and transparency.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn clarifies husband Todd's infidelity scandal

Bronwyn Newport first spoke about Todd and the issue of infidelity during a group vacation on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She explained that her daughter Gwen had seen Todd texting someone on his iPad, which led to a confrontation.

Later, on the December 18, 2024 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Bronwyn clarified that Todd hadn't physically cheated on her.

"A lot of it was a misunderstanding, we have different boundaries. Todd never did anything physical with anybody, it wasn’t this big affair," explained Bronwyn.

She clarified that the situation was more about a misunderstanding over boundaries. Bronwyn felt uncomfortable with Todd's close communication with someone who was flirting with him. However, she admitted that she was insecure and took things personally, which made the situation difficult for her.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member also expressed regret about sharing the details of the conversation with the other Housewives.

What else happened on part 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion?

Mary Cosby gave an update on her son, Robert Cosby Jr., during part 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion. Andy Cohen praised Mary and Robert Jr. for sharing their story, noting that it had a huge impact on viewers. Mary felt grateful for the support they received and believed she had accomplished her goal of helping others.

Mary and Robert Jr. had planned to have a heartfelt conversation, but they didn't know how it would go. The mother-son duo agreed to share his struggles with the hopes of helping even a single person.

Mary revealed that she was surprised by how open Robert Jr. was during their talk. She hadn't expected him to share so much, and it scared her that she hadn't known about some of the things he was going through.

The conversation turned emotional as Mary discussed the painful moment when Robert Jr. told her he felt worthless. She described Robert Jr. as "everything" to her and said she wanted to convince him of his worth.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion part 2 aired on January 29 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback