What was the Bonus Puzzle on Wheel of Fortune last night? Details explored 

In the latest episode of Wheel of Fortune that aired on June 19, 2025, contestant Sabrina Wiki made it to the bonus round but couldn’t solve the final puzzle in time. The Thursday night episode featured three new players: Sabrina from Las Vegas, Cody from Minnesota, and Chhateria from Texas. Each brought a different energy to the show, and viewers enjoyed a series of competitive toss-ups, themed rounds, and a close finish before Sabrina advanced to the bonus puzzle.

Sabrina built an early lead with quick answers like “Burning Man” and “frozen margarita,” later sealed her win by solving the speed-up puzzle “games people play.” She entered the final round with over $31,000 in cash and prizes, including a vacation to Spain.

However, when the final board was revealed under the category Phrase, only a few letters helped fill in the blanks. The correct response was “far behind,” a solution Sabrina couldn’t figure out in time. The prize—a Toyota BZ4X—remained unopened.

Sabrina dominated early rounds and won a trip to Spain on Wheel of Fortune

The June 19 episode opened with the $1,000 tossup in the category Fun Festivals. Sabrina quickly answered “Burning Man,” earning the first win of the night. Cody followed, solving the $2,000 tossup “Woodstock, New York.” The game then moved to a featured trip round with a vacation to New Orleans up for grabs.

The first full puzzle, under Happy Hour, gave Sabrina another win with “frozen margarita.” She added $2,450 to her total. In round two, within the Fun and Games category, Cody solved “dancing around the maypole,” contributing $1,100 to his score. However, Sabrina stayed in the lead.

During the prize puzzle round, Sabrina utilized the Express wedge and quickly solved “photobombing a vacation pic.” The prize included a stay in Valencia, Spain, boosting her total to $23,990. The triple tossup had three answers: “sitting on the couch,” “sitting on the floor,” and “sitting in the hot seat.” Sabrina, Chhateria, and Cody each claimed one, resulting in an evenly split round.

In the final speed-up round, the puzzle was “games people play.” Sabrina solved it and earned $5,550 more. She closed the main game with $31,540 and secured her place in the bonus round.

Bonus round puzzle 'far behind' remains unsolved in Wheel of Fortune

After a strong performance throughout this episode of Wheel of Fortune, Sabrina entered the bonus round with her sister Angela. The final category was Phrase, and the puzzle board revealed only a few letters after her selected picks.

“Welcome to tonight’s Wheel of Fortune” marked the beginning of the episode, but by the end, Sabrina faced a challenging final board. As time ran out, the correct solution—“far behind”—was revealed.

Despite her efforts, Sabrina couldn’t solve it in time. The bonus round prize, a brand new Toyota BZ4X, remained in the envelope. The moment added a quiet end to her otherwise eventful run. Her total winnings stood at $31,540, including cash and the trip to Spain.

The episode highlighted how unpredictable the bonus round can be. Even strong players like Sabrina, who performed well throughout, can stumble at the end. Her bonus board didn’t offer much help, and the pressure of time made it even harder.

Still, viewers witnessed a night filled with game highlights, puzzle-solving, and competitive energy. As the host wrapped up, the show encouraged fans to “stay updated on all our recaps and highlights.”

