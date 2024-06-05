What day does Love Island UK air? Timings for all countries 

New episodes of Love Island UK season 11 air every day from Sunday to Friday, with Saturday being the exception. The episodes air on ITV2 at 9 pm BST and can also be streamed on-demand on ITVX. Along with episodes from the show's previous seasons and its Australian version, the platform will not only make the latest episodes available but also keep them.

People living elsewhere in the world can stream the episodes of Love Island UK season 11 on Hulu on the day after its UK release. The UK show has been the most coveted since its first release in 2015 because of its unique plotline, which has inspired several shows in many different countries.

Love Island UK season 11 airing time for all countries

As fans eagerly wait for new episodes of Love Island UK, the following table shows the timings from all major timezones of the world, converted to fit 9 pm BST, so fans can tune into ITV2 from anywhere in the world using a VPN at the time given below to catch the show live.

Trending

Time Zone Date Day British Summer Time Same Day 9 pm Central Time Same Day 3 pm Eastern Time Same Day 4 pm Pacific Time Same Day 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time Same Day 8 pm Central European Time Same Day 10 pm Eastern European Time Same Day 11 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time Next Day 7 am Australian Central Daylight Time Next Day 5:30 am India Standard Time Next Day 1:30 am

As far as streaming platforms are concerned, ITVX, where the show streams on-demand, is available for free. For people wanting access to its huge library of movies and TV shows, it has a premium ad-free subscription that costs £5.99 a month. Fans who wish to catch the show on Hulu can buy a base for $7.99, available after a 7-day free trial, for the platform's first-time users.

Though not official, based on the episode history of seasons 9 and 10, it is possible to assume that the show, which consists of hour-long episodes, will run for 57 episodes. It will also have one reunion episode. The past of the show also tells fans that the season lasts roughly eight to nine weeks, which means season 11 can end towards the end of July.

More to know about season 11 of Love Island UK

Season 11 of Love Island UK premiered on Monday, June 3, and introduced 12 contestants, hoping to find the love of their lives and bracing for a competition that could win them the £50,000 prize money. Here's a list of contestants:

Patsy Field Munveer Jabbal Nicole Samuel Ayo Odukoya Jess White Sam Taylor Harriett Blackmore Mimii Ngulube Ronnie Vint Sean Stone Samantha Kenny Ciaran Davies

In the premiere episode of the show, the host, Maya Jama, introduced this season's first bombshell, which shocked the contestants and the audiences alike. The bombshell was Joey Essex from The Only Way is Essex, and his entry sent a wave of excitement through the ladies of the show.

Other key moments the premiere episode saw were the inauguration of the new Love Island UK season 11 Mallorca villa and the first couples of the season chosen through a rating game. There were also some interesting revelations made, such as Patsy Field's that she shared a bed with her mother and Samantha's that a lot of people told her she looked like Abbey Clancy, the model.

New episodes of Love Island UK season 11 come out every week on ITV2 from Sunday to Friday at 9 pm ET.