What happened in the tie-breaking round on The Quiz with Balls season 2? Details explored

The Quiz with Balls season 2 commenced on June 2, 2025. The season had a tie-breaking round, which was a rare occurrence because the show's format had the two competing families go through several questions. The tie-breaking round was played in a one-on-one format between the contestants of each family, in episode 6, released on July 14, 2025.

Ad

They were asked a sports-related question, for which the Cring family nominated Valentina, while the Burgos family chose Lily. After brainstorming with their families, the two locked in on their answers and stood in front of the giant rolling balls.

Per the format of The Quiz with Balls season 2, if they answered incorrectly, the ball would knock them into the pool below. But if they answered correctly, the ball would stop right before touching the contender. Lily was knocked into the pool, and Valentina remained, winning her family the title and the $48,000 prize money.

Ad

Trending

What happened in the tie-breaking round on The Quiz with Balls season 2?

The host of The Quiz with Balls season 2, Jay Pharaoh, announced that history had been created because it was a tie between both families. To decide on a winner, they had to play the ball-breaker round. Each team was asked to pick a player to compete in a one-on-one setting.

Ad

Ad

The two players had to answer the same question and stand in the ball's way. Jay said that they would be asked a sports-related question, so the Burgos team nominated Valentina from their team, while the Cring team chose Lily.

"It's a win-win cause' I either get it right and we're in the running for that $100,000 or I'm in the water with Ralph," Lily said, referring to the game's shirtless character who retrieved people from the pool.

Ad

The question was: Which of these hockey teams has won the most regular-season NHL games? Their options were, Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, and Detroit Red Wings. Jay reminded them that the question didn't need them to answer correctly; they just had to choose a hockey team that had more wins than their opponent's selection.

The Burgos family got to choose their answer first because they were the first ones to answer at the start of the show. Both contenders discussed their probable answers with their families.

Ad

Valentina's family suggested the New York Rangers, and she trusted them. She said that the answer came to her intuitively because her mom was from New York and she was representing her that night. Once Valentina was locked in on her answer, Lily stated that she thought the Chicago Blackhawks had won more games because they had several Stanley Cups.

Jay and Ralph (Image via Instagram/@roelofstoetzer_)

Her family agreed, so she locked her answer. After the two finalists stood in front of their respective answers, the golden balls were ready to roll down. Jay reminded them that whoever stood on the answer with a higher number of wins would win $48,000 and advance to The Quiz with Balls next round, which had the opportunity to win them $100,000.

Ad

The giant balls came rolling down, and Lily was knocked over, while Valentina's ball stopped before hitting her. This meant that Valentina chose the hockey team with a higher number of wins than the team her opponent selected.

Jay then revealed the number of wins each of the probable answers had. If Lily had chosen the Toronto Maple Leafs or the Detroit Red Wings, she would have won because both those teams had more wins than the Cring family's selection.

Ad

New episodes of The Quiz with Balls season 2 are released on Mondays at 9 pm ET on FOX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More