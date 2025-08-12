Did Luke Beckstrand win on American Ninja Warrior season 17 finale 2? Details explored

Episode 11 of American Ninja Warrior season 17 was released on August 11, 2025. It was the second part of the finale episode and saw some more ninjas going against each other in six total obstacle courses. These included Pole Grasper, Floating Monkey Bars, and Piston Plunge.The finale episodes, which started on August 4, 2025, will collectively see 60 ninjas competing for the win. The Beckstrand brothers, i.e., Luke and Kai, both entered the final round after passing the initial round of the finale.Per the format of the show, the sixty competing contestants were divided into groups of four. These groups were arranged according to the time they took to finish their course. They were pitted against each other, and only two from each group advanced to the next round. Both brothers went to the final round after passing this round.How did Luke Beckstrand win in the American Ninja Warrior season 17 finale 2?Luke Beckstrand competed against Elijah Browning, who was ahead by a 2-0 score, whereas Luke had a win and a loss to his name. The finale being his last chance to prove himself, Luke gave it his all to win against his contender; however, he lagged towards the end of the obstacle route. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis led to Elijah catching up. It looked like he was about to bag his third win of the season, but Luke took over in the final moments and pressed the buzzer first. He finished the entire course in about 54 seconds.&quot;And he keeps his season alive! That was spectacular! What a nail-biter!&quot; said Matt Iseman, the American Ninja Warrior host.After his performance, when Luke was asked to describe his last moments on the course, he said he knew he had to keep going and just had to continue working on it. Beckstrand became one of the many contestants to secure a place in the last finale episode, which is scheduled to release on August 18, 2025.In the next episode, Luke will be accompanied by Kai Beckstrand, his younger brother, who also earned his way into the finals. In an interview with Deseret News, published on August 11, 2025, Luke and Kai discussed their sibling rivalry.Luke and Kai (Image via Instagram/@thegripninjas)Kai said American Ninja Warrior was their main focus. During a video call with interviewers, Kai and Luke were at their family gym, The Grip, in St. George, Utah, where they train and coach kids aiming for the show. The brothers work on building strength and breaking their own records to keep improving.They also compete against each other, so each one of them gets better every time. Sharing what it was like to challenge each other, Kai stated,&quot;If he gets a faster time than me, I’ll run that course again, beat his time. He’ll go back, beat my time again. So it just goes back and forth&quot;.Their perseverance paid off because in the first round of the show, Luke and Kai were the fastest contenders. The former completed his course in 54.92 seconds while Kai did his in 52.92 seconds. While Kai was running ahead in the first round, Luke took over in the semi-final round.He finished the 10-obstacle course in 3 minutes and 12 seconds, while Kai took 3 minutes and 45 seconds to do it. After his win, Luke said that he didn't expect his brother to lag back by 30 seconds, which is a lot in American Ninja Warrior terms.For more updates on American Ninja Warrior season 17, fans can follow their official Instagram,@ninjawarrior.