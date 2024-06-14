What are the new twists in Perfect Match season 2? Show format explored

Perfect Match returned with a brand new season on June 7, 2024. For the unversed, it is a dating show where singles from across the Netflix reality TV universe come together to find their one true love. Reputed to be scandalous and romantic, the show's description reads:

"Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix's unscripted series to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?"

Trending

Season 2 explores new directions by adding a few twists to the format. The show saw a matched couple being set on a double date in the new season. It also brought back an old face and re-introduced eliminated contestants to the mix, all while stirring the pot for impending drama.

Perfect Match season 2 introduced some new twists to the format

Perfect Match season 1 winner, Dom returns

Dom emerged as the winner of season 1, alongside his match, Georgia Hassarati. However, their relationship did not last the test of time since Georgia got involved in a dating scandal with Dom's friend and season 2 cast member Harry Jowsey.

Dom returns to the show when Harry and Elys decide to introduce him to fellow housemate Tolu and send them on a date. Having enjoyed the date, Dom entered the house with faith in the show's format. Perfect Match allowed its season 1 winner to try his hand at love once again.

He was quickly eliminated after his match. On the other hand, Tolu decided to explore her relationship with Chris. He showed interest in Alara, who walked into the house in episode 3, but his feelings were not reciprocated. What followed was another twist that allowed eliminated contestants to re-enter.

Along with new singles, eliminated contestants get another shot at love

At the end of episode 6, Perfect Match season 2, viewers were shown a little preview of what the upcoming episodes might contain. In the following episodes, contestants were surprised to see the eliminated singles re-enter the house alongside new ones who were not chosen in the boardroom.

This introduced a twist to the show's format, giving participants another chance to find their love. This unexpected twist featured the entry of Izzy, Dom, Xanthi, Dominique, Bryton, Melinda, and Holly. However, fans noticed the absence of Jake, who was eliminated in episode 5 of season 2.

New singles Nigel, Christine, Brittan, and Trevor appeared alongside them. As host Nick Lachay said:

"Everyone is in play."

Matched couple Stevan and Alara are each sent on blind dates

Stevan and Alara from Perfect Match season 2 (Image via Instagram/@alarataneri,@stevanditter)

Winners of the compatibility challenge, Kaz and Micah, went to the boardroom to pick new singles to send the housemates on a date with. Diverting from the usual format of the show, where it is either a line-up of single men or single women to choose from, Nick presented a "co-ed collection of singles."

Perfect Match couple Kaz and Micah selected Too Hot to Handle alum Nigel for a date with Alara and another Too Hot to Handle cast member, Brittan, for a date with Stevan. For the first time in season 2, members of one couple were separated to go on dates with other singles. Stevan and Brittan went on a motorcycle date, while Alara and Nigel enjoyed a romantic massage by the beach.

Fans were curious to see how the blind dates would affect the couple, but all doubts were silenced when Alara and Stevan chose to match with each other.

Viewers can only stream Perfect Match season 2 on Netflix. The season finale will air on June 21.