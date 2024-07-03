Gia Giudice, the daughter of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice, starred first on Bravo in 2009. Her fame increased as the RHONJ notably did last year when she started to trend on TikTok.Giudice now has tons of followers and is verified. Even though Gia's been on the show for over 10 years, according to sources, Bravo was only paying Teresa Giudice.

Now that Gia Giudice is famous, Bravo has started paying her. The 12th season of RHONJ premiered on Bravo, with original cast members Melissa Gorga and Teresa, along with their families. Gia had several cameos throughout the season, in an argumentative scene with her uncle Joe Gorga.

Gia Giudice from RHONJ has almost grown up in front of everyone, and many are curious about what she does for a living. Like most reality TV stars, Gia makes a lot of her money as an influencer by posting and promoting ads on Instagram.

Gia Giudice has been raised on the show and celebrated so many family milestones, from going to prom with Frankie Catania to keeping her family together as Joe was deported.

RHONJ season 12 saw Gia with a backbone when standing up to her uncle, Joe Gorga, for her father, showing she truly is a grown adult and ready for some battles

What does RHONJ’s Gia Giudice do for a living?

Gia Giudice represents Blitz Games, AviClear, truSculpt and even her own clothing line at Hazel Boutique, all of which can be found in her bio link. Gia had previously blown up after her song "Waking Up In The Morning" started trending on TikTok after Will Smith remixed it.

Bravo saw an opening to increase its viewers, and reportedly paid Gia Giudice $50,000 for RHONJ Season 12, per Distractify. Giudice is a senior at Rutgers University and doesn't plan on being a paid influencer forever. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old RHONJ star took to social media sharing that she had been given an opportunity of a lifetime.

Gia disclosed in an Instagram post that she had been offered a job with Martinez Immigration. Martinez first shared the news of her new hire in a January 30 Instagram post.

Paying homage to the film Legally Blonde, the video had a caption reading:

“What? Like it’s hard?”

The post continued:

“We are so excited to welcome to the firm!! Welcome to Martinez Immigration firm, Gia!”

Described is a law firm led by attorney Kathleen Martinez, who is the leading paralegal whose cases are majorly tantalized with immigrants.

In 2020, she founded her very own virtual immigration law firm, with its principal office in Dallas. Gia is prepared to start her career, as it's close to her heart as her dad was deported.

Gia Giudice was previously working for an immigration firm, and now she’s working in corporate law.

Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

