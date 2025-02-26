"What's your relationship like?" — Love Never Lies: Poland star Bernadeta questions Michal about Paula

Episode 2 of Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 continued to test relationships with intense discussions and shocking revelations. The reality show, hosted by Maja Bohosiewicz, uses lie detector technology to determine whether contestants are being truthful about their relationships. Season 3 premiered on February 26, 2024, with the first six episodes released on Netflix.

One of the key moments in episode 2 involved a conversation between Michal and Bernadeta. During a picnic date, Bernadeta questioned Michal about his relationship with Paula. She questioned:

“What’s your relationship like? Do you trust her 100%?”

Michal responded affirmatively, adding that both he and Paula had full access to each other’s phones. Bernadeta challenged this, stating, “So, no privacy,” to which Michal agreed. In her confessional, Bernadeta expressed skepticism, calling their dynamic a form of control.

The Love Never Lies: Poland episode also introduced the Villa of Temptations, where half of the contestants were placed with new singles, while their partners stayed in the Villa of Doubt. New temptations included Andrei, Pidzej, Janka, Paulina, Pawel, and Bernadeta. As relationships were tested further, tensions rose among the couples.

Love Never Lies: Poland: New dates in Villa of Temptations

After the introduction of the Villa of Temptations, the Love Never Lies: Poland contestants assigned to the new singles began interacting. Max was paired with Pidzej, and he openly admitted that he found him attractive. The two shared smiles and laughter while conversing.

Both Pawels (one being Kasia’s husband, the other a new contestant) connected over a deep discussion about marriage. Kasia’s husband reflected on how his love for her had faded over their eight-year relationship. Meanwhile, Grzegorz and Janka went on a mountain climbing date, with Grzegorz stating:

“It was a nice surprise to see that a girl like Janka is pretty similar to me. I feel like a bit of an outsider, but I do like being on my own sometimes. But yeah, I've noticed that she's very similar to me.”

Karolina and Paulina participated in a dune buggy ride, during which Karolina noted that Paulina was a great companion and that they shared a natural connection. Amanda, paired with Andrei, sat near the poolside and opened up about past relationships. She noted that Andrei was energetic and upbeat.

Meanwhile, Karolina, assigned to Paulina, revealed that her reason for joining Love Never Lies: Poland was to strengthen her relationship with Agnieszka. On the other hand, in the Villa of Doubt, Agnieszka expressed curiosity about Karolina’s situation, wondering whether she was involved with a man or a woman.

She also revealed that she was Karolina’s first girlfriend and admitted feeling constantly judged in their relationship. In her confessional, she shared that no matter what she did, it always seemed like she was making mistakes.

What else happened in Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 2

The Love Never Lies: Poland episode started with Maja Bohosiewicz announcing the elimination of Patrycja and Lukasz after both failed the lie detector test. Patrycja was unbothered by the decision, stating that lying had worked in her favor.

Lukasz, however, insisted that he had not lied and was eager to move forward in their relationship. Their departure returned their lost money to the prize pool, increasing the total to 108,000 zloty.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated between Max and Eugene due to past revelations. It was revealed that Eugene had been intimate with someone else while separated from Max. When confronted, Eugene claimed that the incident happened while they were apart. Max expressed his doubts, questioning:

“Have you been hiding relations with other men? Why did you lie at all?”

Eugene dismissed Max’s concerns, leading to a heated argument. Marta also struggled with a difficult lie-detector question. She confided in Grzegorz about being asked whether he was more important to her than her social media career. She stated:

“On the one hand, the answer was so clear-cut to me, meaning, yes, of course you're more important to me. On the other, I don’t trust myself completely.”

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episodes 1-6 are available to stream on Netflix.

