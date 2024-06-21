When did Love Island USA stars Jesse Bray and Deb Chubb break up? Details explored

Love Island USA season 4 duo Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray made it to the second runner-up spot on the Peacock series, which ran from July to September 2022. However, they decided to part ways only 4 months after dating.

Deb Chubb took to her Instagram on November 15, 2022, to inform her followers that despite trying to be closer, their relationship didn't work out as planned. As a result, they mutually decided to remain friends instead of pursuing a romantic relationship.

Her Instagram story read:

“I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. We have decided that we work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other.”

Trending

Deb Chubb further stated:

“We were hopeful that being closer geographically would help our relationship grow stronger but realized we’re better off being friends who will support each other in this next chapter of our lives."

Love Island USA star Jesse Bray responds to Deb's post

Jesse Bray and Deb Chubb were inseparable since the very beginning of Love Island USA season 4 (2022). Although they faced a few challenges along the way, they ultimately rediscovered their connection and found their path back to one another on the show.

The 27-year-old Texan resident, Jesse, reshared his ex-girlfriend's Instagram Story about their split in November 2022. He wrote:

“I wanna thank you all for the kind words and support through it all. Y’all helped me grow a lot this summer! You guys mean the world to me.”

Chubb later uploaded a new story showcasing a collection of pictures from the couple's adventures on the show.

Jesse and Debs's relationship on Love Island USA season 4

In the first episode of Love Island USA season 4 that aired on July 19, 2022, Deb chose to couple up with Jesse. Initially, they faced challenges in making their relationship work. Jesse was briefly paired with Valerie before rekindling things with Deb.

Despite their efforts to improve their connection, Deb eventually decided to go with a different islander during the Casa Amor twist. She entered the villa with Kyle Fraser, only to feel heartbroken when she saw Jesse standing alone without a date. On that very day, Kyle exited the show, leaving Deb to try and win Jesse back.

As Love Island USA season 4 neared its end, Deb found herself questioning her connection with Jesse. Her uncertainties grew stronger when Isaiah-Sydney and Zeta-Timmy got engaged. Eventually, she turned down Jesse's proposal, explaining that she wasn't prepared for such a serious commitment.

Despite feeling hurt, Jesse understood Deb's perspective and agreed to nurture their relationship beyond the confines of the villa. In the finale, the couple finished in third place and left the villa hand in hand, ready to explore their future together.

Jesse relocated to the sunny shores of California in October in an attempt to make their relationship thrive. Yet, the couple found themselves struggling as they could spend less time together, for Jesse's residence was at an hour's distance away from his partner Deb Chubb.

In an interview with E! News from Nov 12, 2022, Deb Chubb spoke about their relationship, stating:

“He [Jesse] moved in with one of his friends. He’s getting adjusted and we're all trying to figure out our next career moves. It's hard to see each other all the time, but we're doing good.”

Although their love story came to an end, Deb evealed that her experience on the show provided valuable insights about how to better navigate through a relationship. She told the same publication:

"I always thought of it as relationship bootcamp. I went into the villa saying, ‘I need to learn how to stand up for myself and speak what I want and tell a man what I need from him.'"

After a few days of this interview, Deb and Jesse announced their split.