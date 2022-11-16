“Jesse and I have made the difficult decision”: Love Island USA alum Deb Chubb announces split with Jesse Bray

Love Island USA season 4 stars Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray was the original couple who ended up being the second runner-up on the Peacock show. The pair recently announced their split after dating each other for four months.

Deb shared the news with her fans via Instagram story, where she mentioned that their decision to be close to each other geographically didn’t work out. Thus, the two came to the conclusion of not being involved romantically but would be friends with each other.

Deb’s post read:

“I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. We have decided that we work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other.”

It further stated:

“We were hopeful that being closer geographically would help our relationship grow stronger but realized we’re better off being friends who will support each other in this next chapter of our lives.”

Jesse Bray shared Deb’s post on his Instagram story

Deb Chubb's Instagram post (Image via debchubb/Instagram)

Jesse Bray and Deb Chubb have been together since day one of Love Island USA season 4, which finished its filming in July 2022. However, they lost their way a few times before finding their way back to each other on the show.

After Deb announced the breakup news on her Instagram story, Jesse shared the post on his Instagram story. On top of Deb’s post, he wrote:

“I wanna thank you all for the kind words and support through it all. Y’all helped me grow a lot this summer! You guys mean the world to me.”

To make their relationship work, Jesse moved to California in October. However, they couldn’t spend a lot of time with each other as he lived an hour away from her.

In a recent interview with E! News, Deb spoke about their relationship. She said:

“He moved in with one of his friends. He’s getting adjusted and we're all trying to figure out our next career moves. It's hard to see each other all the time, but we're doing good.”

Within a few days of this interview, Deb and Jesse announced their split.

Deb and Jesse’s relationship timeline on Love Island USA

In episode 1 of Love Island USA season 4 (aired on July 19, 2022), Deb coupled up with Jesse. The two visibly struggled to make things work out between them in the beginning. For a while, Jesse was coupled up with Valerie but soon found his way back to Deb.

After trying to work on their chemistry for a long time, Deb decided to couple up with someone else during the Casa Amor segment. She came into the villa with Kyle Fraser, but her heart broke when she saw Jesse walking solo with no date. On the same day, Kyle left the show and Deb tried to win Jesse back.

During the final days of Love Island USA season 4, Deb started questioning her relationship with Jesse. Her doubts became stronger after Isaiah-Sydney and Zeta-Timmy got engaged. However, she later rejected Jesse’s proposal, citing she wasn’t ready for “something that serious.”

Although Jesse’s feelings were hurt, he agreed with Deb and decided to give their relationship more time outside the villa. Jesse and Deb finished in third place in the Love Island USA season 4 finale and walked out of the villa as a couple.

After four months of dating, the couple announced their breakup on Tuesday.

