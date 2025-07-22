  • home icon
When will the American Ninja Warrior season 17 finals start? Schedule explored

By Shweta Zaveri
Modified Jul 22, 2025 15:16 GMT
Matt and Akbar, the American Ninja Warrior season 17 hosts (Image via Instagram/@ninjawarrior)
Matt and Akbar, the American Ninja Warrior season 17 hosts (Image via Instagram/@ninjawarrior)

American Ninja Warrior season 17 semi-finals aired on July 21. It was week 2 of the semi-finals, and it revealed the 20 contestants who would be advancing to the finals, which are to start airing on Monday, August 4 and would go on for three weeks.

Season 17 of the show premiered on June 2 and saw the contestants going through two rigorous rounds- the Qualifiers and the Semi-Finals. With the contestant pool getting smaller and the competition getting tougher, the final round is set to be even more intense.

The semi-finals of the season saw the extended 10 obstacle course making a return after three years. The contestants had to do an additional four obstacle courses apart from the initial six, which included the Invisible Ladder and the Doorknob Arch. With the semi-finals this tough, the stakes in the finals are high.

More on the American Ninja Warrior season 17 finals

American Ninja Warrior season 17 has aired every Monday since its premiere on June 2. The finals would start airing on a Monday, i.e., August 4, and would go on for three weeks, which means that a winner will come through by the end of the month.

The Qualifier round lasted for six weeks, from June 2 to July 7, and had six episodes. The semi-finals started airing from July 14 and are to go on for three weeks, till July 28. The finals round is to commence on August 4 and will span for three weeks as well, according to Entertainment Now.

The contestants who have made it to the finals round of American Ninja Warrior season 17

Below are the 20 contestants who have advanced to the American Ninja Warrior finals so far. The contestant to finish the Completed Course in the shortest time was Luke Beckstrand, who finished it course in 3 minutes and 12 seconds, while the one to finish it last was Taylor Greene, who took 6 minutes and 52 seconds to get through it.

Jonathan Godbout finished the Invisible Ladder within 3 minutes 55 seconds, the shortest time, while Carter White took 5 minutes 25 seconds to do the challenge, and was the last contestant of the challenge to enter the finals. Colton Skuster became the contestant to finish the Corkscrew challenge in the shortest time of 1 minute 39 seconds, while Zhanique Lovett came in last at 4 minutes 52 seconds.

1) Luke Beckstrand

Completed course - 3 minutes 12 seconds

2) Kai Beckstrand

Completed course - 3 minutes 45 seconds

3) Kaden Lebsack

Completed course - 3 minutes 55 seconds

4) Evan Lavellee

Completed course - 4 minutes 30 seconds

5) Hans Hertz

Completed course - 4 minutes 53 seconds

6) Colt Elder

Completed course - 5 minutes

7) Max Feinberg

Completed course - 5 minutes 16 seconds

8) Ashton Myler

Completed course - 5 minutes 26 seconds

9) Sean Bryan

Completed course - 5 minutes 34 seconds

10) Taylor Greene

Completed course - 6 minutes 52 seconds

11) Jonathan Godbout

Invisible Ladder - 3 minutes 55 seconds

12) Donovan Metoyer

Invisible Ladder - 4 minutes 9 seconds

13) Nick Coolridge

Invisible Ladder - 5 minutes 10 seconds

14) Carter Ray

Invisible Ladder - 5 minutes 25 seconds

15) Evan White

Doorknob Arch - 3 minutes 21 seconds

16) Alex Nye

Doorknob Arch - 4 minutes 14 seconds

17) Colton Skuster

Corkscrew - 1 minute 39 seconds

18) Paxton Myler

Corkscrew - 3 minutes

19) Anabella Heinrichs

Corkscrew - 3 minutes 32 seconds

20) Zhanique Lovett

Corkscrew - 4 minutes 52 seconds

New episodes of American Ninja Warrior season 17 are released on Mondays at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Shweta Zaveri

Shweta Zaveri

Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle.

