When will the American Ninja Warrior season 17 finals start? Schedule explored

American Ninja Warrior season 17 semi-finals aired on July 21. It was week 2 of the semi-finals, and it revealed the 20 contestants who would be advancing to the finals, which are to start airing on Monday, August 4 and would go on for three weeks. Season 17 of the show premiered on June 2 and saw the contestants going through two rigorous rounds- the Qualifiers and the Semi-Finals. With the contestant pool getting smaller and the competition getting tougher, the final round is set to be even more intense. The semi-finals of the season saw the extended 10 obstacle course making a return after three years. The contestants had to do an additional four obstacle courses apart from the initial six, which included the Invisible Ladder and the Doorknob Arch. With the semi-finals this tough, the stakes in the finals are high. More on the American Ninja Warrior season 17 finals American Ninja Warrior season 17 has aired every Monday since its premiere on June 2. The finals would start airing on a Monday, i.e., August 4, and would go on for three weeks, which means that a winner will come through by the end of the month. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Qualifier round lasted for six weeks, from June 2 to July 7, and had six episodes. The semi-finals started airing from July 14 and are to go on for three weeks, till July 28. The finals round is to commence on August 4 and will span for three weeks as well, according to Entertainment Now. The contestants who have made it to the finals round of American Ninja Warrior season 17 Below are the 20 contestants who have advanced to the American Ninja Warrior finals so far. The contestant to finish the Completed Course in the shortest time was Luke Beckstrand, who finished it course in 3 minutes and 12 seconds, while the one to finish it last was Taylor Greene, who took 6 minutes and 52 seconds to get through it. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJonathan Godbout finished the Invisible Ladder within 3 minutes 55 seconds, the shortest time, while Carter White took 5 minutes 25 seconds to do the challenge, and was the last contestant of the challenge to enter the finals. Colton Skuster became the contestant to finish the Corkscrew challenge in the shortest time of 1 minute 39 seconds, while Zhanique Lovett came in last at 4 minutes 52 seconds. 1) Luke Beckstrand Completed course - 3 minutes 12 seconds 2) Kai Beckstrand Completed course - 3 minutes 45 seconds 3) Kaden Lebsack Completed course - 3 minutes 55 seconds 4) Evan Lavellee Completed course - 4 minutes 30 seconds 5) Hans Hertz Completed course - 4 minutes 53 seconds 6) Colt Elder Completed course - 5 minutes 7) Max Feinberg Completed course - 5 minutes 16 seconds 8) Ashton Myler Completed course - 5 minutes 26 seconds 9) Sean Bryan Completed course - 5 minutes 34 seconds 10) Taylor Greene Completed course - 6 minutes 52 seconds 11) Jonathan Godbout Invisible Ladder - 3 minutes 55 seconds 12) Donovan Metoyer Invisible Ladder - 4 minutes 9 seconds 13) Nick Coolridge Invisible Ladder - 5 minutes 10 seconds 14) Carter Ray Invisible Ladder - 5 minutes 25 seconds 15) Evan White Doorknob Arch - 3 minutes 21 seconds 16) Alex Nye Doorknob Arch - 4 minutes 14 seconds 17) Colton Skuster Corkscrew - 1 minute 39 seconds 18) Paxton Myler Corkscrew - 3 minutes 19) Anabella Heinrichs Corkscrew - 3 minutes 32 seconds 20) Zhanique Lovett Corkscrew - 4 minutes 52 seconds New episodes of American Ninja Warrior season 17 are released on Mondays at 8 pm ET on NBC.