Where to follow Logan Paulsen from Temptation Island on Instagram? Details explored

Temptation Island 2025 premiered on Netflix on March 12, 2025. The show introduced four couples who were struggling through a difficult phase in their respective relationships.

Ad

These couples were separated and put into different villas where they met a bunch of singles of the opposite gender. The contestants had to either stay loyal to their original partner or choose to form a better connection with one of the singles and leave the show with them.

Logan Paulsen was one of the Tempters trying to sway the female contestants. He formed a connection with Ashley. However, by the end of the season, Ashley chose to leave the show with another single, Danny.

Ad

Trending

Temptation Island fans can follow the 23-year-old solar sales executive on Instagram @logan.paulsen, where he shares snippets from his daily outings.

Who is Temptation Island star Logan Paulsen?

Ad

According to Cinamholics, Temptation Island star Logan Paulsen completed his High School Diploma in General Studies from Central DeWitt High School. He then decided to become a student-athlete and joined Northern State University in January 2020. However, his football career came to an end after he suffered an injury, and he had to explore and look for new career opportunities.

During his time in college, Logan worked as a landscaper at J&L Lawn Care & Landscaping LLC from April 2020 to July 2022. Besides that, in August 2021, he took up a part-time position at Iowa City Tyre and Service Inc., where he worked as a car repair serviceman.

Ad

In addition to his career as a salaried professional, the Temptation Island star also launched his online e-commerce brand called Homelyte. The brand specialized in selling motion-sensor LED lights and other home lighting products. However, due to unforeseen challenges, he had to shut down the business in July 2022.

Later, in May 2023, Logan joined LGCY Power as an Energy Consultant and worked at the firm until December 2023. He went on to take up a full-time position at Iowa Solar Pros.

Ad

Logan's Instagram handle (@logan.paulsen) boasts over 30K followers. He presents himself as a personal blogger on the social media platform and has over 823 posts.

In the last few days, he has mainly posted photos and videos from his time on the Netflix show. Several collaboration posts with his Temptation Island costars can also be seen on his profile.

What happened with Logan Paulsen on Temptation Island?

Ad

Logan was introduced on the show as one of the single male Tempters, placed in the villa with the four female contestants to test their loyalty and potentially turn their heads away from their original partners.

Upon his arrival, Logan showed interest in Ashley, who later took him on her first date. However, by the second date, Ashley found a stronger connection with Danny and chose to spend more time with him.

Ad

Logan was a bit disappointed when he saw Ashley and Danny together going into Temptation Haven. However, he didn't intervene and chose to respect their relationship.

By the end of the season, Ashley had to make a tough decision and choose between Logan and Danny. She eventually chose Danny, and the two shared a great time during their final date.

In episode 10, the couple had to decide if they wanted to leave the show with their original partner, someone new, or leave alone. Ashley chose to leave with Danny while her original partner, Grant, departed alone.

Ad

All of the Temptation Island 2025 episodes are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback