Where is Love Island USA star Ace Greene from? Details explored

Influencer and content creator Ace Greene was a contestant on Love Island USA season 7, which wrapped up on July 13, 2025. Although he did not win the series, he became a prominent figure among fans due to his connection with co-star Chelley and his bold personality. Ace is from Los Angeles, California. He, in his introduction video, described himself as a "short king."

Ad

"I ain't got no problem talking to taller ladies. But I'm not being no d*mn little spoon. Dancing brings me joy. I got my rhythm from my mom, and my pops, he got two left feet," he added.

According to Ace's official website, the Love Island USA islander is a "TikTok sensation and actor," whose "gift and natural ability" to relate to all made him a "sure phenomenon." Even before appearing on the Peacock show, Ace was known for his viral dance classes on TikTok, which earned him features on both The Jennifer Hudson Show and Good Morning America.

Ad

Trending

While on the talk shows, Ace opened up about spreading joy and building community through dance. He recalled that he went viral after posting one of his dance clips on social media. Soon after, he began livestreaming his classes, which gained popularity in Pakistan.

Love Island USA star Ace Greene has his own studio in Los Angeles, California

Ad

In an Instagram post shared on April 16, 2025, Love Island USA alum Ace spoke about the launch of the New Ace Mob Studios in Los Angeles. It was a project he had been working on "since early 2024." Now that his plan had come to fruition, Ace said that he was "grateful for all the blessings" God had placed in his life.

He called the feeling "amazing," and expressed his gratitude to "all the new faces" that supported him on his journey. Ace added that he would host a "meet & greet very soon," requesting fans to stay tuned.

Ad

Although the Love Island USA cast member celebrated his achievement, the journey had not always been so pleasant. During his time on the Peacock series, Ace opened up about his childhood to his partner, Chelley.

"For me, I remember through high school, I'm going to school in a nice neighborhood, and I'm going back home in Watts or Long Beach or s**t like that. And I'm sleeping on a d**n beach chair, you know what I mean?" he shared.

Ad

Ad

He added he "went through a lot of s**t very, very early," which compelled him to grow up before his time. Those life experiences taught him to appreciate life "a little bit more." Ace noted that for those reasons, he struggled to find a sense of belonging.

However, he found peace by spreading joy through his online dance classes, which were mostly attended by elderly dancers as well as people with disabilities. Ace, while speaking to Jennifer Hudson in a YouTube video shared on January 11, 2025, stated that he was a "chameleon kid" who could blend in with any group of people, stressing the importance of spreading joy.

Ad

Love Island USA islander Ace Greene's viral tattoo

Ad

Apart from his viral dance classes, Ace also gained popularity after posting a TikTok of himself, revealing a leg sleeve tattoo to his family members. The tattoo contained detailed baby portraits of his six siblings, in addition to his late grandparents. While speaking to People, on April 10, 2025, Ace said that the artwork took a week to complete.

"Honestly, I love my siblings to death. My family is the closest thing I have around me, and I always want to keep them around me. I feel like getting their portraits on me would be the perfect thing," he explained.

Ad

The Love Island USA star added that he had had the idea since his freshman year of high school.

Now, outside the villa, Ace continues to reside in Los Angeles. However, his partner, Chelley, who lives in Florida, plans on moving to Los Angeles soon, according to a Variety report published on July 11, 2025.

Stream Love Island USA exclusively on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More