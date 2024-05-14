Where is Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey now? Whereabouts, age and more details explored

Too Hot To Handle star, Harry Jowsey shared, the news of his skin cancer diagnosis via his TikTok account on April 26, 2024. Harry also shared further updates regarding his recent surgery at the Race to Erase MS Gala.

Harry, who appeared in the first season of Too Hot To Handle, will return for another Netflix reality show, Perfect Match season 2. Fans are quite excited about this show. Harry has also been associated with leading dance shows and reality shows.

He has also been modeling for leading brands and runs a podcast that shares various aspects of relationships, life, and more.

Harry Jowsey: Whereabouts, age and more details

Harry Jowsey, born on May 24, 1997, is a 26-year-old actor, model, and dancer. According to his website, he was born in Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia, and resides in LA, California, and the United States. He was engaged to his co-star Francesca Farago from Too Hot to Handle, but they called it off after a few months.

Harry Jowsey was diagnosed with skin cancer earlier in April 2024. As per his dermatologist, his regular skin checkup showed that he had skin cancer. Talking about his diagnosis in a TikTok video, he shared:

“I’m gonna be all good. Everything’s going to be okay, but I just wanted to make this post to let you know that summer is around the corner.”

Harry attended the Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on May 10, 2024, where he shared information about his health. In the same month, he told US Weekly:

"It’s just a bit scary, bit of a rude awakening, but it humbled me,” he told Us, adding, “The fact that I’m able to inspire people to get their skin checked is awesome.”

He also described how it was the scariest moment of his life when he discovered his skin cancer diagnosis.

Perfect Match season 2 confirmation

Harry recently announced his return to the highly-anticipated second season of the Netflix reality show Perfect Match. He shared the news through his Instagram account on May 8, 2024, where he expressed his excitement:

"The naughty possum strikes again… get ready for some silly decisions and a lot of tears."

In the caption, he also asked his fans:

"How do you think it will go for me?"

Harry Jowsey: Reality shows and modeling career

At age 20, Harry Jowsey featured on New Zealand’s Heartbreak Island, which marked his reality TV debut. He also appeared on Too Hot To Handle season 1, alongside Francesca Farago and Chloe Veitch. Since then, he has been popular among fans, keeping him in the limelight.

Harry Jowsey then appeared in the competitive dancing show titled Dance With The Stars season 32 and reached the finals. He also starred in the MTV miniseries, Match Me If You Can.

As a model, Harry Jowsey has been representing various international brands such as Calvin Klein. In addition to various modeling, acting, and dancing interests, Harry is involved in multiple business ventures such as Kensngtn Sunglasses. He has sponsored a line of candles, supplements, and his own merchandise.

Harry Jowsey also hosts Boyfriend Material podcast, where she shares his daily life stories and relationship discussions. He has been a frequent guest on another podcast, Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alexandra Cooper and Sofia Franklyn.