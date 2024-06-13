Where to watch The Kardashians season 5 episode 4? Streaming platforms explored 

A new episode of The Kardashians drops on Thursday, June 13, on Hulu and Disney+Hotstar. The five Kar-Jenner sisters, alongside their mother, Kris Jenner, are seen embarking on new adventures or struggling to manage the ones at hand so far in this season.

While Kourtney navigates through pregnancy complications, Kim juggles her American Horror Story debut with her business, children, and her fight against unjust jurisdiction in the upcoming episode.

On the other hand, Khloe is having difficulty looking after the kids after her ex, Tristan, moved back to Cleveland, and she was left with no help. Meanwhile, Kylie and Kendall are running their makeup and alcohol businesses and managing their respective modeling careers.

Streaming platforms to watch The Kardashians season 5 episode 4

Fans of the People's Choice Award-winning TV show can catch the latest happenings on Hulu and Disney+Hotstar.

Hulu offers a 7-day free trial for its first-time users, but that won't cut it because, in 7 days, only one new episode will come out unless the viewers try to use the free trial to binge-watch the whole season after it ends. The subscription to Hulu is reasonable as compared to its contemporaries.

It costs $7.99 per month to subscribe to Hulu's base subscription. A no-ad version of the same costs $17.99 a month for a seamless viewing experience. However, not all countries allow access to Hulu.

For fans of The Kardashians from countries where Hulu can't be accessed, the episodes are also aired on Disney+Hotstar. People with an existing subscription to the platform can also access the show using a VPN. A Disney+Hotstar subscription costs $10.99 a year, while a premium version costs $18.99 yearly.

Disney+Hotstar is a cheaper option for everyone worldwide if they want to stream the movies and shows it offers on a VPN.

What to expect from episode 4 of The Kardashians season 5?

The show primarily focuses on The Kardashian sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney, but the other half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie, also make occasional appearances.

The last episode saw Kendall's experience meeting Gerry from The Golden Bachelor when her mom invited the reality star for dinner. Besides that, not much is seen of her or Kylie. The upcoming episode is expected to cover more of the Jenner side of the family.

The first promo of The Kardashians saw Kris Jenner talking about her diagnosis of a "cyst," which hasn't yet been covered in the season. The upcoming episode might finally touch upon that. The upcoming episodes will also likely show Kourtney going into labor.

Expectant fans don't know when exactly that will happen, but it soon should, given that the show was shot in the fall/winter last year and Kourtney had her baby around the same time.

The trailer at the end of episode 3 shows Khloe and Mallika visiting a sperm bank to check out how the sperm donation process works because the latter wishes to have a baby. Kim is seen attending the SKIMS x Swarovski launch, and by the end of the episode, is talking to her mom about her struggles with the children.

New episodes of The Kardashians season 5 come out every Thursday on Hulu and DIsney+Hotstar.