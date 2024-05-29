Where to watch Ugliest House in America season 5? Streaming platforms explored

Ugliest House in America season 5 premiered on April 22, 2024, on HGTV. There are a total of six episodes in season 5, the last of which aired on May 20, 2024. The show features popular comedian Retta, who travels across the country and visits various properties. The owners of these properties have nominated them as the ugliest homes around.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Comedian Retta travels across five different regions of the US to tour properties competing for the ugliest home around. After crowning the worst of the worst, HGTV designer Alison Victoria surprises the homeowners with a spectacular $150,000 renovation!"

Fans who do not have access to HGTV can use ExpressVPN and enjoy the show. The fifth season of the show can also be steamed on Max.

Fans can watch Ugliest House in America season 5 on HGTV

New episodes of Ugliest House in America season 5 aired on HGTV and can now be streamed on Max. Fans can use ExpressVPN to watch the show through the VPN app. Depending on the region, Prime Video also offers the show on its platform.

Additional platforms offering the show include Max, Max Amazon Channel, Discovery+, and HGTV/ Free, with HGTV ads depending on the region. Viewers can also buy episodes to stream on apps, including Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, and Vudu.

Ugliest House in America host: Retta

Through her comedic timing and warmth, Retta brings on yet another season of the popular show. While visiting various regions to explore several houses, her humor gets viewers laughing on the floor.

Ugliest House in America season 5 episodes:

Episode 1: The Hideous Midwest

Episode 2: The Unpleasant Pacific Northwest

Episode 3: Southwestern Ugly

Episode 4: A Northern Kind of Guy

Episode 5: The Nasty Northeast

Episode 6: From Ugly to Glamorous

The fifth season's first episode, The Hideous Midwest, featured three unattractive houses in Ohio. Each of these homes had unbelievable and unexpected perks throughout the property. There was a funky granny house, and another house was full of 1980s party house themes.

The second house owned by Billy and Kaela was built in Painesville, OH, in 1978. It featured 11 bedrooms, four kitchens, and five bathrooms. One of the kitchens was in the main suite.

Kaela's reaction was:

"This might be my most fun find in any house."

Another house in Cincinnati, built in 1969, featured an ‘80s party pad. It had color-changing lights, a massive sound system, and mirrored ceilings. It also had a water feature in the foyer and a stone foundation. Previously, it was used to house some “interesting” pets.

The homeowner, Mike, added:

"That is actually a water fountain slash alligator pit."

Previous owners kept their baby alligators in the pit. However, when pets grew older, they started crawling out.

