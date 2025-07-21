“She was nice to me”- Love Island UK star Lauren shares her thoughts on her relationship with Toni 

The latest episode of Love Island UK AfterSun was released on July 20. The episode saw Lauren and Harrison after the former was eliminated from the previous episode, and the latter chose to leave with her. Once out of the villa, Harrison asked Lauren to be his girlfriend. They came to the AfterSun as a couple, where they addressed whatever happened in the previous episodes. The last recoupling ceremony saw Harrison choosing Toni over Lauren, which hurt Lauren because the move was abrupt. However, right after coupling up with Toni, Harrison realized that his feelings for Lauren were stronger. So when Lauren was eliminated from the villa, Harrison chose to leave with her. In the AfterSun episode, when Lauren was asked to share her thoughts about Toni, she said, &quot;She was nice to me, like, I feel like Harrison was the problem in this situation.&quot; What Lauren said about Toni on Love Island UK AfterSun Maya Jama, the Love Island UK season host, asked Lauren how she felt about Toni now that she was officially with Harrison. Lauren said that she didn't have any issues with Toni from the beginning. She added that she had told Harrison from the start that whatever happened was between him and Toni, and she didn't want to upset her. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;I have no problem with her until she started saying things behind my back,&quot; Lauren mentioned. She added that while she didn't appreciate what Toni did, she understood that her heartbreak could have caused her to do those things out of spite. She added that she didn't address those things with Toni because she understood that she was angry. She then stated that Toni was always nice to her and understood that it was Harrison who was the problem. She further said that it wasn't the girl's problem; it was Harrison's wrongdoing that made both of them feel the way they felt. She reiterated that she had nothing against Toni. Maya then acknowledged the fact that Harrison was taking more accountability on his part and understood that he could have handled things in a better way. Maya also asked what their plans were now that they were a couple. Harrison stated that they were going to spend more time together to get to know each other better. He also revealed that they had planned dates away from the cameras. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPreviously in the interview, the Love Island UK AfterSun host, Indiyah, asked Harrison about his feelings for Toni. She asked if his feelings for her were gone, now that he was with Lauren. Harrison said that his feelings hadn't disappeared, but clarified that the two days he was coupled up with her gave him clarity about his feelings for Lauren. &quot;I think maybe obviously when we probably did bits, probably took it a little bit too far talking to Toni after that,&quot; Harrison said. He accepted that he was in the wrong to couple up with Toni after he slept with Lauren. Lauren agreed and stated that while Harrison could have explored his connection with Toni, he didn't have to leave her alone to do so. She admitted that the Love Island UK recoupling ceremony was disrespectful, but when Harrison left the villa to be with her, she knew everything she needed to know about his intentions for her. For more updates on Love Island UK season 12, fans of the show can follow the show's official Instagram, @loveisland.