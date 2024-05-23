Who is Bryan Olesen? Meet the runner-up from The Voice season 25

Season 25 of The Voice ended with its finale episode airing on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. It featured various performances from singers and musicians to wrap up the season, which began airing on February 26, 2024. While Asher HaVon from Team Reba won the show, Bryan Oleson from Team Legend was ranked second among the five finalists.

The runner-up of season 25 of The Voice is a Christian guitarist and vocalist who showcased his range of voice and musical skills in the competition. He made a place for himself in the hearts of his fans and got many standing ovations from them.

Unforgettable performances and a deep connection with his audience were what Bryan was known for. While he didn't win the first prize on the show, he also formed a deep connection with John Legend, who coached him.

The Voice season 25's runner-up Bryan Olesen can play multiple musical instruments

The runner-up for The Voice season 25 Bryan Olesen comes from a musical family from Omaha, Nebraska. He developed a love for music and was exposed to various genres, right from classic rock to gospel. His exposure to various kinds of music growing up shaped his style of music.

Bryan got the first gig of his career at the local church choir and school musicals. This was the turning point in his journey, and his talent was quickly recognized. He was also a part of the Christian rock band The Newsboys from 2004 to 2006, when they released two albums, Devotion in 2004 and Go in 2006. He was truly passionate about music and learned multiple instruments, including the guitar and piano.

Before auditioning for The Voice, he had already made a name for himself in the local music scene. He performed at numerous events and festivals, gaining a loyal following.

Bryan Olesen's journey on The Voice Season 25

According to a report by NBC, Bryan Olesen was 49 years old when he auditioned for the show and he turned 50 years old while competing. This made him one of the oldest contestants to make it to the finals. He auditioned for The Voice to fulfill his wish to showcase his talent on a national stage and learn from the industry's best artists.

During the blind auditions, Bryan wowed the coaches with his rendition of John Mayer's Gravity. This got coach John Legend to turn his chair and secure Bryan for his team, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey for the contestant.

Throughout Season 25, Bryan gave many standout performances that showed audiences and judges his versatility and emotional depth. His rendition of Beautiful Things by Benson Boone during the knockout rounds was loved and appreciated by all fans and judges.

Bryan's performance of Freedom! ‘90 by George Michael during the semi-finals was another highlight, as judges heaped praise on him and the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

However, for many fans, the most heartwarming moment of the season was Bryan's duet with John Legend during the finale. The two performed Feel Good by Joe Bonamassa after sharing a clip that showed how much the two of them enjoyed working together. Their performance in the finale was lauded for its soulful delivery and perfect harmony.

With The Voice season 25 coming to an end, Bryan Olesen is now focusing on his music career. He plans to release original music and even go on a tour to connect with his fans and share his music with them

To his fans, Bryan's story is one of undeniable talent and often inspirational. Fans of the show can watch the older episodes of The Voice on Peacock.