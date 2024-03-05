The Voice season 25 episode 3: Recap and more details explored

The Voice season 25 episode 3 was the third part of its five-part blind auditions, which dropped on March 4, on NBC, at 8 pm ET. The family favorite show, which is headed by John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and country music duo Dan+Shay, saw seven contestants making their way to The Voice season 25 flock in the previous episode.

The Voice season 25 episode 3 saw nine more auditionees turning chairs and getting into the Emmy-winning show. Some performances in this episode saw all four chairs turn, while others went home with precious advice from the show's star judges.

Who all were taken in on The Voice season 25 episode 3?

Bryan Olesen's awe-inspiring audition

The episode opened with a power-packed performance from Bryan Olesen, who introduced himself as the oldest contestant on the show at the age of 49. Olesen was part of a Christian band in the past and chose to sing Love Runs Out by One Republic.

He got immediate chair turns from John, Dan+Shay, and Reba, and chose to go with team John.

Frank Garcia goes to team Dan+Shay

Frank sang the Adele song Love in the Dark, and got a spin from Dan+Shay. The judge duo remained unchallenged by any other panelist, so Frank didn't have an option to choose. Dan + Shay also called out the other judges for not turning their chairs for such an amazing talent.

Hawaii's Kamalei Kawa represented his indigenous roots

Representing his roots, Kamalei chose to sing Redemption Song by Bob Marley and The Wailers, turning Chance's chair in an instant. Chance was joined by Reba later in the song. Kamalei chose to go with team Chance, and Reba didn't mind his decision.

Ashley Bryant was taken by Reba

Reba said Carrie Underwood would be proud of her performance because Ashley chose to sing her song Last Name, on The Voice. Chances for Ashley looked thin as no one turned their chairs in the first half of her song, but Reba finally did.

Even though the audience chanted "Chance", Asher Havon chose Reba

Asher was the second Adele performer in episode 3 after Frank. He sang Set Fire to the Rain and got chair turns Dan+Shay, Reba, and Chance. Everyone thought Chance was going to win in the three-way contest but it was Reba who took the gem.

Jackie Romeo added an oomph to the episode with Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Jackie turned John and Dan+Shay with her performance. John said he was interested in her genre of British pop/soul, which increased his chances of bagging her. To no one's surprise, Jackie went to team John Legend.

Team Chance took the 22-year-old Corey Curtis on The Voice season 25

Hailing from a small town in Georgia, Corey chose to sing Waiting on the World to Change by John Mayer. No one except Chance turned for Corey but his performance also got appreciation from the other judges.

Madison Curbelo turned all four chairs!

With her performance of Stand By Me by Ben E King, this ex-auditionee turned all four chairs this time around. All four teams tried hard to persuade her to choose them. Deciding to go with team Dan+Shay, she shocked the rest of the judges.

Ten, Mecca Notes, and Summer Brooke went home on The Voice season 25 episode 3

A 37-year-old Ten chose to sing Hit 'Em Up Style(Oops!) by Blu Cantrell. Despite no chair turns from any of the four judges, Chance said her take on the song was "cool", but going away from originality could have driven him away from appreciating her performance as much.

A high school teacher, Mecca sang Stevie Wonders' Master Blaster. John said he didn't turn because Mecca had "control issues". Dan+Shay praised the power in his voice but didn't turn because they didn't get "anything specific."

Calling herself a "100% mountain girl", Summer Brooke picked Hold On To Me by Lauren Daigle for her audition performance. Shay said they didn't turn for her because of pitch issues, while Reba asked her to relax her vibrato.

New episodes of The Voice season 25 auditions come out every Monday and Tuesday on NBC, at 8 pm ET.