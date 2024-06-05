Who is Buying London's Rachel Stevens dating now? Details explored

Buying London fame Rachel Stevens is currently dating professional athlete and entertainer, Brendyn Hatfield. On March 24, 2024, the duo made their relationship "Instagram official" by posing for a pool picture together.

Brendyn uploaded the image and wrote in the caption that he was on a "much-needed holiday" with his "love."

"Felt like the last five months have been a blur and it's been nice to finally stop for a moment and take it all in. Couldn't have made it through all the chaos without the help of this beautiful soul. It's been so nice to get some sunshine and relaxation in before hitting the ground running on whatever comes next!"

For the unversed, Rachel Stevens was previously married to her Buying London co-star and coworker, Alex Bourne. Before that, Stevens was engaged to actor Jeremy Edwards.

Buying London's Rachel Stevens enjoys a holiday with Brendyn Hatfield in Abu Dhabi

Buying London star Rachel Stevens is dating reality star and Dancing on Ice skater, Brendyn Hatfield. While the two have kept their relationship relatively private, the athlete posted a reel of their time vacationing in Abu Dhabi on March 27, 2024.

Earlier this week, Rachel shared snippets of her time at Might Hoopla, where she performed. Her boyfriend also attended the event and the two were spotted kissing together. She also posted several Instagram stories with Hatfield and wrote "My heart" under the picture. Brendyn reshared the stories on his account

Since the duo announced their relationship online, fans have congratulated the couple in the comment section. Under Brendyn's holiday post, one fan felt protective over the Buying London cast member and wrote:

"Rachel Stevens is literally everything, so be nice to her pls."

A section of netizens noted that they were happy for Rachel and Brendyn, as they complement each other. Fans also said they "loved" the duo who had come a long way.

Rachel's relationship history explored

Mirror UK reported that the Buying London real estate agent dated Jeremy Edwards in 1999. On Valentine's Day 2002, the actor popped the question and Rachel said yes. At the time, Rachel noted that she didn't know Jeremy was going to propose and was "thrilled to pieces."

While the two had several issues due to their busy schedules, the last straw in their relationship was Jeremy's grief after his Holby co-star, Laura Sadler, passed away.

In 2009, Rachel married her friend, Alex Bourne. While in conversation with Roxie Nasousi on her podcast, The Moments that Made Me in 2020, she said that they were "childhood sweethearts." She recalled them being a couple when they were 12 years old and said that they met at a youth club and she "besotted" Alex.

The Buying London stars welcomed have two children together, Amelia and Minnie. The two took announced the end of their relationship in July 2022. In a now-expired Instagram story, Rachel wrote:

"While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other. I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family."

Although the two are no longer together, Rachel and Alex are co-parenting their daughters.

Episodes of Buying London are available to stream on Netflix. The show takes viewers into the lives of Daniel Daggers and his team of realtors, who work at DDRE Global to sell pristine properties.