Who is Goldfish on The Masked Singer 2024? Details explored

The Masked Singer season 11 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. During the segment, which was the season finale, it came down to the final two masked singers, as the Goldfish and the Gumball took to the stage to battle it out for one last time on the Fox show.

The Goldfish won the season and was finally unmasked at the end of the episode. The contestant was revealed to be famed actress Vanessa Hudgens. The identity of the runner-up, Gumball, was revealed to be Scott Porter.

During the segment, the latter sang Latch by Disclosure featuring Sam Smith and Renegade by Styx. The Masked Singer 2024 winner sang Heart of Glass by Blondie and Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me by Elton John.

The Masked Singer 2024: All the clues for Goldfish

As part of The Masked Singer's format, each episode provides hints about the performers to help the judges and the audience guess who the masked celebrity is.

In the season premiere, Goldfish aka Vanessa Hudgens sang Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo and as part of her first-ever clue package, she said they had "finally caught" her in the Masked Singer net. She said:

"When I first started out, I made a splash overnight. But all that success made me feel like I was living in a fishbowl, with everyone's eyes and expectations on me."

The contestant continued that she took the "plunge" and dove into "deeper, darker, edgier waters." She said that she took the risk and swam against the current and "broke the mold."

Her visual clues included a gold record, paparazzi camera flashes, a jar of red hearts, a ship's wheel, kiss imprints, a glass slipper, and the Golden Mask trophy.

In the next episode, the contestant sang Baby Come Back by Player. As part of her clue package, she said:

"Sometimes the most transformative moments are actually breakups. I always thought I would be married young, like my mom, but dating in Hollywood is hard and this Goldfish wasn't always lucky."

Vanessa Hudgens said that she had to see her ex all the time and their meetings were turned into memes or TikToks which forced her to reflect on what what she needed.

Her visual clues in The Masked Singer season 11 episode 2 included a snowglobe, a vampire bat, and her own reflection in a koi pod.

In the third episode, the contestant revealed that she tries to appreciate every moment in life as she learned that "life comes in waves." She recalled getting her dream role but receiving horrible news just the night before that. She said that she lost her "No. 1 supporter" and that nothing could have prepared her for that.

Her visual clues included a map of an island with a question mark, a picture of the singer's father, a wizard's hat, and a poster of the celebrity with a giant rose.

Goldish became the Group A winner and as part of her fifth clue package, she said that fame was never her goal. She added that she thought she was going to be a pediatrician, but she loved to perform:

"I just didn’t realize that in order to do what I love, I would have to live in a fishbowl, and it made me retreat and be a lot more private. Becoming the Goldfish has unleashed a really fun, silly side of myself that honestly only a few people in my life actually get to see, and it’s been so much fun letting loose."

Her sixth clue, which was revealed in the latest episode was that she had been on a journey of "self-discovery." The Masked Singer 2024 contestant said that being on the show helped her express herself freely.

Episodes of The Masked Singer season 11 are available to stream on Fox.