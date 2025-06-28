Who got dumped from Love Island USA season 7 episode 22? Details explored

Love Island USA season 7 episode 22, which aired on June 27, 2025, featured a major shake-up as the Casa Amor twist came to an end. The original Islanders and Casa bombshells reunited at the villa, and each person had to choose whether to stick with someone or form a new couple. The twist was that both people had to choose each other to stay safe. Anyone left unmatched would be vulnerable.

JD Dodard, Zac Woodworth, Coco Watson, and Vanna Einerson were dumped from the villa after failing to form mutual connections.

The episode began with tension as Islanders made their final recoupling decisions. Some pairs like Austin and Jaden, Pepe and Gracyn, Andreina and Bryan, and Huda and Chris chose each other again. Amaya picked Zac over JD, leaving JD unmatched. TJ picked Iris, which left Vanna single, and Coco ended up single after Ace chose Chelly.

Taylor surprised many by choosing Clarke instead of Olandria, leaving her also unmatched. In the final vote, the Islanders chose to save Olandria, and Casa Amor saved Elan, resulting in JD, Zac, Vanna, and Coco leaving the show. The episode closed with the remaining contestants preparing for the next phase of the competition.

Recoupling decisions leave six Islanders single in Love Island USA

The episode began with the return of the Casa Amor group to the main villa, bringing a wave of decisions that would shape the next part of the game. Each Islander had to pick who they wanted to be with, but to stay in the villa, the other person had to choose them back. This twist led to several unexpected outcomes.

Austin and Jaden, Pepe and Gracyn, Andreina and Bryan, and Huda and Chris all picked each other and stayed in the game. Amaya chose Zac over JD, leaving JD without a partner. TJ picked Iris, and Iris picked him back, which left Vanna unmatched.

Ace chose to couple with Chelly, and Coco remained single. Cierra picked Nic over Elan. Meanwhile, Taylor chose Clarke instead of Olandria, which caused some surprise in the villa. This left Olandria unmatched, along with Zac, JD, Vanna, Coco, and Elan.

At the end of the recoupling in Love Island USA, Ariana announced that the Islanders would have to vote to save one girl and one boy. The original villa saved Olandria, and Casa Amor chose to keep Elan. The rest—JD, Zac, Vanna, and Coco—were dumped.

Taylor’s decision and final vote shape the villa's future

Taylor’s choice to couple with Clarke instead of Olandria led to one of the biggest shifts in the episode. His decision left Olandria single, and it was noted that he was not supportive of her staying. Despite that, the original villa voted to save Olandria, keeping her in the game.

Meanwhile, over at Casa Amor, the boys discussed who to save among JD, Zac, and Elan. After discussing, they agreed to keep Elan in Love Island USA. This meant that JD and Zac were both dumped. On the girls’ side, Vanna and Coco were also left unmatched and were not chosen to stay.

The decisions were made after brief group conversations where Islanders considered who still had the potential to form connections. Though Taylor’s vote against Olandria stood out, the final decision didn’t go his way. Olandria remained in the villa, while Vanna, Coco, JD, and Zac exited the show.

As the remaining Islanders settled into new pairings, the villa became smaller and more focused. This episode of Love Island USA ended with the cast preparing for what lies ahead, knowing the post-Casa Amor stage would bring more changes.

New episodes of Love Island USA air every day on Peacock except Wednesdays.

