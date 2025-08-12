Who is Laila Ali? Meet the new host of Chef Grudge Match

Chef Grudge Match has a new host in boxing legend Laila Ali, who is trading her gloves for a chef's knife in a new competition series, premiering August 12, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Laila Ali, daughter of the legendary heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, is a retired American professional boxer. She’s also known as a TV personality, author, and health and wellness advocate. She competed from 1999 to 2007, winning multiple world titles in the super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.Laila brings her championship pedigree to the culinary arena, where rival chefs settle bitter disputes, from stolen recipes to romantic rifts, in high-stakes, single-round battles. With $10,000, a prized knife, and lifelong bragging rights on the line, Laila oversees the action alongside resident judge Jet Tila. She is joined by rotating guest stars like Maneet Chauhan and Eddie Jackson.The series marks Ali's latest Food Network venture after winning Chopped twice and guest-hosting Beat Bobby Flay.Laila's thoughts on Chef Grudge Match View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Laila described the show as a &quot;culinary boxing match,&quot; with chefs facing off under intense time constraints with live audience reactions. Reflecting on how it compares to an actual boxing match, she said:&quot;When you're stepping into a boxing ring, you've got to worry about somebody trying to take your head off. I've competed on cooking shows before, and it's just a whole different level of anxiety. I love hosting the show rather than being one of the competitors.&quot;Adding on, she explains how the show pits chefs against each other to resolve personal disputes, often through a &quot;one-round, head-to-head&quot; cooking competition.&quot;We have chefs that might have felt like the other chef stole a recipe from them, and then went and started a business. It’s like, ‘No, that was actually not your recipe, I created it. Who's the better chef?’ Well, let's settle it right here, right now, with one round, head to head, in a culinary battle,&quot; she said.The series revamps Food Network’s SuperChef Grudge Match format, replacing former host Darnell Ferguson after his legal troubles. Laila Ali takes over as host, bringing both competitive experience and culinary knowledge to the show.Laila Ali's backgroundLaila Ali on Food Network's Chef Grudge Match (Image via FaceBook/@ Food Network)Laila's path to food television began as a home chef and a two-time Chopped champion. She has also been on the Food Network as a guest host on Beat Bobby Flay. In addition, she was a panelist on We Need to Talk, co-hosted the reboot of American Gladiators, and hosted the Emmy-winning shows Home Made Simple, All-In With Laila Ali, and Everyday Health.Her Chef Grudge Match role leverages both her boxing charisma and kitchen expertise, with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Betsy Ayala praising her ability to amplify the show’s &quot;live boxing match&quot; energy. The premise, as she notes, resonates deeply because both boxing and cooking competitions are about settling scores.The live studio audience amplifies the tension, with Laila highlighting their audible reactions:&quot;You get the oohs and the ahs, it makes it a lot of fun.&quot;The stakes are especially high when a chef's prized knife is on the line, a tool that can carry deep personal and professional significance. Laila believes the unwillingness to part with such a prized possession often drives the chefs' determination.Watch Chef Grudge Match premiere on August 12 at 9 pm ET on Food Network, with episodes available for streaming on HBO Max the following day.