Who made it through to the semi-finals in American Ninja Warrior 2024? Details explored

American Ninja Warrior season 16 premiered on Monday, June 3, 2024. The segment saw ninjas competing against one another as they went head-to-head in an intense obstacle course.

NBC's description of the show reads:

"Back for another inspiring season, the world’s most difficult obstacle course has raised the bar! With thrilling new challenges and tougher competitors than ever, can another extraordinary ninja take home the ultimate $1 million prize?"

The segment was aired in two parts, Qualifiers 1 and 2, and over 30 ninjas made it through to the semi-finals.

Fans can watch the NBC show on cable and can stream it on Fubo or DirecTV stream. The episodes will also be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

American Ninja Warrior season 16 Qualifiers 1 & 2 - List of those who made it through

As part of American Ninja Warrior's new format, which came into existence in 2023, the athletes who come on the show compete simultaneously as they make their way through an obstacle course in under 1 minute and 20 seconds to proceed to the next round.

The competitive show also included the RunOff round, in which those closest to the time limit would go head-to-head to get another chance to make it to the next round.

In round one of American Ninja Warrior season 16, the contestants made their way through an obstacle course consisting of Pole Vault, Reel to Reel, Dangerous Waters, Duck Duck Goose, Jaw Breakers, and the infamous Warped Wall.

In round two of the qualifiers, the obstacle course was a little different and included additional challenges, along with the courses from round one. This included Ring the Bell, Double Twister, and the Mega Mall.

Here's a complete list of contestants who made it through in the reality show's June 3 episode:

Jonah Brown Daniel Gill Isaiah Thomas Jody Avila Grant Kinkingham Kyle Schulze Jonah Maningo Anthony Porter Jesus Capote Dillion Ruble Sam Folsom Jonas Harmer Isabella Wakeham Madelyn Madaras Karen Wiltin Ixchel Valentino Caleb Bergstrom Nacssa Garemore Flip Rodriguez Owen Dyer Alex Nye Benjamin Drake Lance Pekus Kyle McCreight Branden McWilliams Steven Cen Lenny Lopez Elijah Brownings Anna McArthur Jennifer Sanders Zhanique Lovett Lisa Hair

More about the show

American Ninja Warrior season 16 is being hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila alongside Zuri Hall. As per the press release of the show, the show features the "most elite athletes" in the country who will compete in one of the most difficult obstacle courses in the world.

The first two rounds, Qualifiers and the Semi Finals take place in Los Angeles and those who make it through then make their way to Las Vegas for the American Ninja Warrior National Finals.

It continues:

"Continuing with the major changes from last season, the Semis will challenge the Ninjas to race side-by-side and head-to-head across a high-stakes course with a spot in the national finals on the line. All four stages in Vegas return, including the Stage 4 rope climb for $1 million."

While speaking to Deadline in 2023, Arthur Smith, American Ninja Warrior's producer said that players who participate in the show keep getting better with time. He added that they keep training and it was a "never-ending" challenge for the production team to make the course harder by continuously pushing the limit.

He added that initially, people started building obstacle courses in their backyards, but they have now evolved into "Ninja gyms" opening and people hiring coaches and trainers to compete in the NBC competitive show.

American Ninja Warrior will air every Monday at 8 pm ET on NBC.