Who is Renovation Resort Showdown host Scott McGillivray married to? Details explored

HGTV's Renovation Resort Showdown premiered its second season on July 22, 2025. Scott McGillivray returned to the screens to host the second installment of the competition series alongside Bryan Baeumler. Looking into his personal life, the real estate expert and contractor has been married to his wife, Sabrina McGillivray, since 2008. Scott and Sabrina, a kindergarten teacher, celebrated their 17th anniversary in June 2025. In an Instagram post, posted on June 22, Scott shared pictures with his wife and in the caption wrote:&quot;This is what year 17 looks like! I am so fortunate to have someone who is both strong and compassionate, smart and funny, a great mom and an excellent wife all in one package.&quot;The Renovation Resort Showdown star is renowned for his entrepreneurship and for serving as an inspiration to many home improvement enthusiasts. However, despite his achievements, he prides himself on being a girl dad and husband to Sabrina, whom he credits as being the one to look up to. In an Instagram post in 2024, Scott named Sabrina his &quot;perfect role model.&quot;The couple, who also appeared in a 2016 HGTV series, Moving the McGillivrays, has two daughters, Layla and Myah.More details on Renovation Resort Showdown star Scott McGillivray's married life View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScott and Sabrina tied the knot in June 2008 in Vaughn, Ontario, a day that Scott described as an &quot;incredible day&quot; that created &quot;so many amazing memories&quot; in a post he shared on X in June 2019. In 2023, the renovation star took to Facebook to celebrate 15 years of marriage by sharing a heartfelt message.&quot;Has anything changed in 15 years? Well… Yes. And I couldn’t be happier. Not to brag, but this is the best investment I’ve ever made! Happy 15th babe!&quot; he wrote.While reflecting on his relationship before having children, Scott mentioned that he and Sabrina enjoyed themselves on date nights, during which they had dinner and drinks. On HGTV's website, in 2019, the Renovation Resort Showdown cast member praised his wife for her unwavering support, noting that she always backed his endeavors, despite her hesitation at times. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScott and Sabrina have two daughters, the first of whom, Myah, they welcomed on January 24, 2012. They had their second daughter, Layla, on October 29, 2013. In an April 2022 episode of the podcast, The Art of Fatherhood, Scott opened up about how fatherhood changed his mindset.&quot;I find as a parent, I’m living in the future a lot. I’m always thinking down the road, I’m always trying to think, 'Am I setting them up for success?'&quot; he said.Scott's wife, Sabrina, has worked as a teacher at a catholic school in Ontario, Canada, for years. However, further details about her professional life have been kept private. Regardless, Scott continues to express his appreciation for Sabrina on his social media. In a 2016 Facebook post, the Renovation Resort Showdown host said:&quot;Not only is she insanely beautiful, Sabrina's also the most incredible mother &amp; a saint of a wife. Thank you for being especially patient &amp; loving this year as we make big moves (pun intended) towards our bright future.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the 2019 post on HGTV's website, Scott revealed that his wife was a dancer, while he was not. He further shared that he had to take dance lessons to prepare for their first dance. While he had to sharpen his moves, Sabrina was comfortable with the choreography and appreciated his efforts.Sabrina's private Instagram account describes her as a &quot;wife, mom of 2 girls, teacher, dance mom, shopaholic.&quot;Renovation Resort Showdown episodes are available to stream on Max.