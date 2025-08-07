Who Wants To Be A Millionaire records its highest ratings in five years after appearances by Ken Jennings and Matt Damon

ABC's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire season 4 recorded its highest ratings in five years after Jeopardy! alum Ken Jennings and actor Matt Damon won $1 million for charity in episode 2. According to ABC's press release on August 1, 2025, the program was the top performer for the second consecutive week, with episode 2 attracting 4.46 million viewers and setting a new viewership record.Matt and Ken appeared in the first two episodes of the game show, which aired on July 24 and 31, respectively. They competed to support Water.org, a non-profit organization co-founded by Matt, which strives to bring water and sanitation to the world. The opening night of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire alone drew a noteworthy number of total viewers. However, the numbers increased consistently in the second week, with the game show towering over all other competition series, including Big Brother season 27. With that, ABC became the frontrunner among the competing networks. Who Wants To Be A Millionaire held one hundred percent retention in adult viewers View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatt and Ken's game was a two-episode feature that saw a week-to-week increase in total viewers, as the numbers rose from 4.24 million to 4.46 million viewers. Who Wants To Be A Millionaire also held 100 percent retention in adults ages 18 to 49. A factor that most likely contributed to the program outperforming the number two broadcast show, Big Brother, on Wednesday was the revival of the faux feud between host Jimmy Kimmel and Matt. The playful rivalry began in 2005 when Jimmy pretended to cut Matt's segment during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. In the July 31 episode, Jimmy told Ken that he could have won the game on his own and did not need to bring Matt along.Shortly after, Ken turned to the audience and said:&quot;Everybody but Jimmy Kimmel, do we love Matt Damon or what?&quot;Jimmy Kimmel (Image via Getty)While Jimmy expressed his disapproval, Matt thanked the audience for making Jimmy &quot;miserable.&quot; The host then warned Ken that he would retaliate by coming to Jeopardy! with someone the latter despised.Aside from the feud, Matt and Ken's swift victory also helped boost the ratings of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, pushing it to overtake the CBS show by 48 percent.The second episode surpassed the viewership count recorded since June 4, 2020, allowing ABC to win for the night among the broadcast networks in total viewers with 2.86 million. What was Matt and Ken's $1 million question on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?Matt Damon (Image via Getty)After crossing all levels, Matt and Ken finally reached the last stage of the quiz, which promised a $1 million prize. The ultimate question asked the twosome to choose a word from the options that was used frequently to describe &quot;one of the most beautiful auditory effects on earth: the sound made by the leaves of trees when wind blows through them.&quot;The options for the question were Apricity, Petrichor, Susurrus, and Eudaemonia. After reviewing the options, Ken said:&quot;Before the options came up, I thought, 'It's like suration or something before susurrus popped up. I have a really good feeling about C.&quot;The pair eventually went with Susurrus after using their 50/50 lifeline and won the $1 million cash prize.Only two other celebrities have won the ultimate prize - Chef David Chang, along with Mina Kimes, and Ike Barinholtz with his father.Who Wants To Be A Millionaire episodes air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET only on ABC.