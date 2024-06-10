Who went home in Perfect Match season 2 episode 3?

After episode 2 of Perfect Match season 2 saw Izzy and Bryton going home, episode 3 saw Xanthi and Dominique following suit. The ladies left the villa after Micah and Kaz, the compatibility challenge-winning couple, brought in two new ladies and disrupted the girl-to-guy ratio.

There were now five men- Kaz, Stevan, Chris, Dom, and Harry, to seven ladies- Alara, Jessica, Elys, Dominique, Tolú, Xanthi, and Micah; which meant two unmatched women had to leave the Perfect Match villa.

Trending

Xanthi left because her partner Stevan paired up with the new entry, Alara; while Dominique had to exit because her partner Chris paired up with the now single Elys, who lost her partner Harry to the new entry Jessica.

How did Xanthi and Dominique go home on episode 3 of Perfect Match season 2?

Micah and Kaz won the kissing challenge, the season's first compatibility challenge where contestants had to kiss each other with blindfolds on and then rate their kisses. The couple to give each other the highest score on their kissing rate list would win the game. Micah and Kaz both gave each other a 10 and bagged the win.

They were given the power to choose two out of the four ladies presented to them in the boardroom to bring into the Perfect Match villa. They could choose any two of the already paired men from the villa to send these new ladies on a date with.

They chose Jessica from Love is Blind and Alara from Dated and Related, leaving back Holly and Melinda from Too Hot to Handle to enter later. They sent the new entries on blind dates with Harry, who was Elys' then partner, and Stevan, who was then paired with Xanthi.

Both their dates went exceptionally well, which made the men decide against their current partners. To everyone's surprise, Harry moved on with Jessica, leaving Elys single.

After a severe back and forth on who among Xanthi and Alara to choose from, Stevan also opted for the new entry Alara leaving Xanthi single.

Almost on the edge of threat, Elys would've left the game if not for her savior, Chris. She was the one to bring Chris into the game on the second episode, pairing him up with Dominique, so they were friendly.

With Elys now single, Chris jumped at the opportunity and matched with her at the end of episode 3 of Perfect Match season 2, causing Dominique's exit.

Xanthi didn't have any special connection to anyone else in the game except for Stevan and her former partner Kaz, who she had swapped with Micah. She certainly didn't expect Stevan to get paired with the new entry in this episode so she wasn't prepared with an alternate plan, nor did she get lucky with a Chris like Elys did, which became the reason for her exit.

The new pairs made in that episode, namely, Harry and Jessica and Stevan and Alara are still together by the end of episode 6 of Perfect Match season 2, which means Micah and Kaz did a great job at enumerating their compatibility in the board room.

The second installment of episodes of Perfect Match season 2, i.e. episodes 7 to 9, will be released on June 14, while the finale episode will come out on June 21, only on Netflix.