Who went home in Perfect Match season 2 episode 5?

Perfect Match, the hit Netflix dating show has surprised viewers with its major twists and turns. In this series, stars from the Netflix reality TV universe get a second chance at love to find a prospect. Season 2 has hooked fans with the swapping format and drama between contestants.

In episode 5, viewers saw Dom question his relationship with Tolú as he wanted to pursue Alara. Meanwhile, Tolú wants to move on from Dom and sends herself on a date with Jake. In a major turn of events, Chris asks Tolú to be his match when he sees Elys bonding with Justin. As both Jake and Dom were left unmatched, they were sent home.

Perfect Match season 2 episode 5, Shakeups and Breakups, synopsis reads:

"A tough night turns into a testy morning in the board room. Matches and the matchless make bold moves as one single's sudden interest raises doubts."

Dom and Jake were sent home in Perfect Match season 2 episode 5

In Perfect Match season 2 episode 4, Tolú and Dom matched, despite Dom showing interest in the newcomer Alara. He wanted to explore a connection with her and keep his options open, but Tolú was upset at this decision. However, by the end of the night, they were matched as Alara chose Stevan instead of Dom.

During the question-answer guess game challenge, Dom and Tolú won, which meant they had the chance to bring two eligible single bachelors into the villa. Dom encouraged Tolú to choose someone for herself in the boardroom as he still wanted to pursue Alara, so Tolú chose to go on a date with Justin from The Ultimatum.

The Perfect Match season 1 winner was hoping he would change Alara's mind and would convince her to match with him. However, things didn't go as planned and Alara chose Stevan as her match for the second time. This meant Dom was leaving the house unmatched. Before departing from the villa, he explained that he gave a second chance at love on the show and had true intentions, Dom said:

"It feels bittersweet leaving because I did come here to find my person, but I made the decision that led me here. And that's okay, you know, that's on me. I'm not trying to throw a pity party for me or anything... I feel like I know my worth now as a partner. And I do feel deserving of love. So you know, I'm not giving up on it yet."

Meanwhile, when Tolú's date, Jake, entered the villa, Chris felt his position wasn't secure in the villa. The same day, Elys also went on a date with the Surviving Paradise contestant Justin, which meant she wouldn't match with Chris. To stay in the villa for longer, Chris expressed interest in Tolú and was ready to explore a connection with her further. Tolú was also ready to match with the Perfect Match contestant and Jake was sent home. Before leaving, he shared he told the cameras:

"Things didn't pan out the way I expected to. I expected to at least, my first date, to stay in the house but I'm not gonna cry about it. I'm not a Dom. I still wanna find someone to settle down with but my perfect match is out there somewhere else."

Stream Perfect Match season 2 exclusively on Netflix.