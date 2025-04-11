Who is Whitney Sudler-Smith from Southern Charm? Age, job and more explored

Season 10 of Southern Charm, which followed the lives of Charleston's elite, including longtime cast member Whitney Sudler-Smith, wrapped in April 2025. Whitney is a well-known character both on and off screen, thanks to his dual duties as creator and cast member.

Ad

Whitney, 56, has been a part of the show since its inception, appearing with his mother, Patricia Altschul. He is the show's creator and executive producer, in addition to his on-screen presence.

The show, which premiered in 2014 and focuses on the social circle in Charleston's personal and professional lives, wrapped up its most recent season with several memorable characters. Whitney returned to the group dynamics in season 10, confirming his long-term involvement in the show and providing fans with a glimpse into his personal and professional activities.

Ad

Trending

Southern Charm: Whitney Sudler-Smith’s background explored

Ad

Whitney Sudler-Smith was born in Washington, D.C., on June 2, 1968. He is the sole child of investment banker Lon Hayes Smith and socialite Patricia Altschul. After their divorce, Patricia placed raising Whitney as a priority. She later got married again, including to billionaire and art collector Arthur Goodhart Altschul Sr., who died in 2002.

Whitney attended the George Washington University and Georgetown Day School. He also studied at the Alliance Française in France and Oxford University in England. His academic path included writing and directing before his shift into reality television production.

Ad

Whitney has continued to work as a producer after his involvement in Southern Charm. He owns the production company Vainglorious, which was working on two projects as of late 2023: a scripted series called Family Office and a documentary called Mrs. America.

Ad

In an interview with Deadline published in October 2023, Whitney described Family Office as “a dark comedy,” adding,

“I guess it’s like Gossip Girl on ketamine and it takes the piss out of young London high society.”

He is also active in music. His Instagram bio notes that he can “shred metal on the guitar.” He has shared clips playing Led Zeppelin’s “Rain Song” and AC/DC’s “Hells Bells.” During one Southern Charm episode, he even performed at a cast pet wedding.

Ad

Whitney lives with his mother in Charleston’s historic Isaac Jenkins Mikell House, a 9,500-square-foot Greek Revival mansion built in the 1850s. He splits his time between the U.S. and the U.K., having attended the 2024 British Academy Film Awards and made visits to tailors on London’s Savile Row.

Whitney's personal life is generally secret, though he discussed dating on season 9. While speaking with Patricia, he admitted that finding a relationship has been more difficult than it may appear.

Ad

Ad

Patricia stated her desire for him to create a family, stressing how rapidly time passes. Whitney owns five dogs, according to his Instagram profile, and continues to maintain a presence in the Charleston community.

Whitney Sudler-Smith’s connection to Southern Charm

Whitney has been part of the show since its debut. His production role goes beyond the original series; he also served as an executive producer on two spinoffs: Southern Charm Savannah and Southern Charm New Orleans. In a 2018 interview with The Daily Dish, he described how the idea for Southern Charm started:

Ad

“It was kind of a weird pipe dream and it’s kind of ballooned into this monster.” He added, “I am hardworking, No. 1. I have a production company [with] various shows in development or producing.”

His experience with screenwriting and directing stretches back to the 1990s, and his production activity has progressively increased over the last decade.

Viewers can follow Whitney Sudler-Smith on Instagram @wsudlersmith.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More