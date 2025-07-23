Who won Too Hot to Handle: Italy? Details explored

Too Hot to Handle: Italy season 1 premiered on Netflix on July 18 with all eight episodes. At the end of the last episode, titled Eyes on the Prize, Daniele was crowned the winner of the season. He bagged the solo win after Lana stated that the contestant had grown the most during his course on the show. Too Hot to Handle: Italy followed the same format as its original counterpart. It had boys and girls living at an exotic resort in the Dominican Republic, where they were allowed to find connections and mingle, but weren't allowed to have s*x. A rule breach would result in Lana, the AI bot host of the game, subtracting huge amounts of money from the final prize pot of €100,000. Like most contestants, Daniele also couldn't resist his urge to indulge in physical activity with Federica and Ibiza, and got quite a lot of money taken from the prize pot. But he grew steadily and even found a romantic connection with Ibiza by the end of the season. When he won the show, the prize pot was reduced to €62,000. How Daniele won Too Hot to Handle: Italy season 1 Before announcing the result, Lana mentioned how every player had changed for the better. Reflecting on Daniele's journey through the show, she noted that he came in wanting to get it on with every girl in the resort. Lana's narration was followed by scenes of Daniele mingling with different girls at the resort. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLana added that Daniele wanted to party and always be fun, by a clip that showed him flirting with Yomely and telling her she had a nice smile and eyes. Lana further stated that by the end of the season, she had data that suggested that she was dealing with a small but strong person. Upon hearing Lana's evaluation of him, Daniele came to a Too Hot to Handle: Italy confessional to say that he never expected Lana to say those words. Lana then announced his win under the fireworks, and his castmates chanted his name in approval. In a Too Hot to Handle: Italy confessional, Daniele stated that he never cared about the money. He added that he never played the game and had always been himself, yet he won the competition. Lana congratulated Daniele and stated that he was the first winner of the Italian version of the show. &quot;In some other time in your life, your story with Ibiza might have been just a summer fling, one of those that fades away with the season,&quot; said Lana. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe added that Daniele had proven himself to be a responsible man by finding a genuine connection with Ibiza. She also stated that he had made the most significant transformation that the retreat had demanded. After his win, Daniele said in a Too Hot to Handle: Italy confessional that he came to the show with a &quot;free-spirited&quot; and &quot;cocky attitude&quot;. However, he eventually realized that people tend to ignore their heart's desire, and it wasn't always the correct thing to do. He then acknowledged his castmates for giving him something that helped him grow. &quot;I wanna say thank you because you are a special person,&quot; Daniele said to Ibiza. He also told her that he wouldn't have changed if it weren't for her. He then sent her a kiss from the confessional room itself. All eight episodes of Too Hot to Handle: Italy season 1 are available to stream on Netflix.