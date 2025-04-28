Why did Jiggly Caliente lose her leg? ‘RuPaul's Drag Race’ star's hospitalization explored in the wake of her death at 44

Filipino-American drag artist Jiggly Caliente, whose real name was Bianca Castro Arabejo, passed away on April 27, 2025, aged 44. She died from a “severe infection,” her family confirmed to multiple media outlets, including The Guardian.

They also issued a statement via Jiggly Caliente’s official Instagram on Sunday.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends,” the post read.

It continued,

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.”

Earlier on Thursday, April 24, her family had announced that the RuPaul Drag Race star suffered a “serious health setback” over the last month and had her right leg amputated due to “severe infection.”

The statement also mentioned that because of the medical crisis, Jiggly Caliente will not be able to appear for the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines, “nor will she be participating in any public engagements for the foreseeable future.”

More about Jiggly Caliente’s latest health crisis amid her demise

Last week, Jiggly Caliente’s family took to her Instagram and issued a private statement about her recent health crisis. They were “heartbroken to share” that the “beloved drag performer” was “hospitalized” and suffered “loss of most of her right leg” due to a serious infection.

As a result, she would miss out on participating in drag shows and other public engagements and would undergo an “extensive” recovery, the post added.

“At this time, we kindly ask for privacy for Bianca and her family as they navigate this difficult journey together. While Jiggly concentrates on healing, we invite her friends, fans, and community to uplift her with messages of hope and love on her social media channels,” the statement read.

It concluded by saying that Jiggly Caliente’s family and drag house were “deeply grateful” for the continued outpouring of support, strength, and prayers.

Now, in the wake of her death, the family is in mourning and shared in a social media statement on Sunday that Jiggly Caliente would be “deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.” The post also celebrated her “legacy” of love, courage, and light.

“She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world… Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever,” it read.

The post was concluded “in loving memory” of the drag artist. Tributes began pouring in for Jiggly Caliente amid her demise. BBC Radio 2 DJ and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage took to Instagram on Sunday.

“My jiggles… The laughter was endless, our talks were special, your energy was contagious… You were and remain so very loved. This world has lost an angel, and we want you to soar high… I love you so much, honey,” Visage wrote.

Likewise, the show’s producers, World of Wonder, shared they were “devastated” and called it a “tremendous loss” for the deceased’s family, friends, and fans. RuPaul’s Drag Race season 6 contestant Laganja Estranja shared on Instagram that the news of Caliente’s death was “heartbreaking” and called her a “kind, caring soul” who’d be “greatly missed.”

Other Drag Race stars, including Divina De Campo, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Jujubee, Bob the Drag Queen, and June Jambalaya, also offered their tributes on social media.

Jiggly Caliente was born on November 29, 1980, in the Philippines, but soon moved to New York, where she grew up and later pursued her career. She rose to fame after participating in the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2011 and was a special guest in seasons 6 and 10.

In 2016, she publicly came out as transgender and competed in the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Jiggly also had a recurring role for 12 episodes in the Ryan Murphy TV series, Pose, and appeared in Saturday Night Live.

Later, the drag performer joined the spin-off show Drag Race Philippines as a judge in 2022. Before her death, she was signed on to judge the latest season of the series. She also released a studio album in 2018 titled T.H.O.T. Process.

