Why do Love is Blind stars only drink from golden cups? Details explored

With the extensive library of international versions of the Love is Blind franchise, Netflix fans are familiar with the golden cups the cast uses for drinking. They have been an integral part of the show since its first season, which was released in February 2020. They were easily noticeable because that was the only thing everyone was seen drinking out of.

The golden cups became a topic of discussion as the show progressed through its seasons, yet the cups remained the same. By season 8, released in February 2025, the golden cups had become synonymous with the show, as if they were patented.

When Today asked the show's creator, Chris Coelen, about his reason for using those iconic cups, he mentioned aesthetic preferences. Some fans online also suggest that those opaque glasses might be used to prevent the audience from seeing how much the participants were drinking.

What exactly did Chris Coelen say about using the iconic golden cups in Love is Blind?

Fans well-versed in the Love is Blind universe know these golden metal cups came in both stemmed and stemless variants. These cups were used so extensively that participants even consumed water, coffee, and other beverages from them. They became a phenomenon as people on X and other social media platforms commented on their existence.

When Today asked Chris Coelen about their significance, he said:

"I don’t know. It’s something I like. When you turn on the show, you know it’s our show. It’s a very authentic, really true following of these people’s journeys, but I like the fact that we have this sort of connective tissue with that in a really light way, it’s fun."

Other reasons contributing to the popularity of these glasses are their continuity from season to season. Their opacity also allows filmmakers to maintain the continuity of a scene after cutting it, without worrying about how much liquid remained from the previous scene.

Fans of the show also noted that these glasses weren't only used by the participants inside their pods or on their honeymoons; they were also used by the cast's family members. They were seen during visits to restaurants and each other's houses, highlighting the fact that the producers were involved in the set design of every location shown in the series, including parents' houses and restaurants, among other places.

Where can one buy the iconic Love is Blind golden cups?

The stemmed golden cups of Love is Blind can be purchased on Amazon.com. While these aren't merchandise or a collaboration from the franchise, they look very similar to the ones featured on the show. These come in sets of two and retail for about $20.

The good thing about these is that they are metallic, so they won't shatter if dropped, ensuring longevity. The stainless steel body also keeps the beverages inside unspoiled. They hold about 18 ounces of liquid, which is approximately half a bottle of wine.

The stemless variant of the gold glass is also available on Amazon, with a set of two retailing for about $31. Like the stemmed version, these are also durable due to their stainless steel construction. They can serve as a great gift for fans of Love is Blind and are also budget-friendly.

All 8 seasons of Love is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.

