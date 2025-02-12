Why The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump bought a $5 million Las Vegas mansion? Details explored

In 2024, the star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and businesswoman Lisa Vanderpump purchased a second property in Las Vegas for $5 million, according to TMZ.

Vanderpump is said to have closed a deal not long after filming Vanderpump Villa season 2 in Europe, as per reports from TMZ. It is also reported that she has already started to settle in the home, changing some aspects of the property to fit her style.

Vanderpump has simultaneously been hanging on to her long-time estate, Villa Rosa, located in Beverly Hills. She has been traveling between Los Angeles and Las Vegas frequently due to her increasing business interests in both towns.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star already owns two other businesses in the city in collaboration with Caesars.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Vanderpump’s new home

Lisa Vanderpump's new property in Las Vegas represents another step in her investments in the city. While information about the mansion remained unknown, TMZ sources described it as a large property situated within a golf course neighborhood. The residence has an outdoor pool with views of the nearby desert environment.

In addition to her home purchase, Vanderpump had been vocal about her appreciation for Las Vegas. A source of TMZ in October 2024, reported hearing from her as she stated:

"I've fallen in love with the city."

She had been dividing her time between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, balancing her personal life and expanding business ventures. Vanderpump’s decision to invest in a Las Vegas property aligned with her recent hospitality projects. Her venue, Pinky’s by Vanderpump, was set to open at the Flamingo Las Vegas, making it her third establishment in the city.

Her existing venues, Vanderpump à Paris and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, had already been part of her collaboration with Caesars Entertainment. By purchasing a home in Las Vegas, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star moved closer to her business operations.

More on Lisa Vanderpump's properties in Las Vegas and Beverly Hills

A TMZ source familiar with the situation of Lisa traveling back and forth between Beverly Hills and Las Vegas stated:

"It only made sense for her to put down roots in Sin City."

In addition to managing her restaurants, she had recently filmed Vanderpump Villa, a Hulu series featuring her staff in a luxury chateau setting. The show, combined with her hospitality projects, contributed to her growing ties to the city.

Apart from her Las Vegas mansion, Lisa Vanderpump's Beverly Hills residence, Villa Rosa, is an 8,800-square-foot estate featuring five bedrooms, an outdoor area, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors overlooking a secluded valley.

The property also includes a kitchen valued at $300,000. The outdoor area comprises a fire pit and a seating area. According to an Instagram post made by Lisa Vanderpump on September 23, 2024, the seating area has a white patio umbrella, including carved stone chairs.

Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, bought Villa Rosa in 2011 for $10.2 million. In addition to her involvement in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her other business projects, she had expanded her real estate investments in the city.

Fans can watch the new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

