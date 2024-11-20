“You can win the show” - The Voice coach Snoop Dogg makes prediction regarding Sydney Sterlace after her performance

The Voice season 26 has showcased talented individuals and their performances through each segment of the competition. As fans are aware of the show format, coaches mentor the selected candidates who pass the blind auditions and help them throughout each round.

One of the participating artists this season, 15-year-old Sydney Sterlace, has been delivering eye-catching performances in each round.

During the Knockouts, she sang Bruises by Lewis Capaldi which shocked the judges. Sydney's rendition impressed Snoop Dogg, who predicted that she could win the ABC reality TV show. Other coaches such as Stefani agreed with Snoop's comment, stating that Sydney could head to the next rounds and make it to the finale.

Snoop Dogg praised her singing abilities and mentioned:

“Sydney — Can I be honest, or you want me to tell you a lie? You sound like you can win the show!”

The Voice season 26 episode, titled The Knockouts Part 3, was released exclusively on NBC on November 18, 2024. The episode synopsis reads:

"Sting and Jennifer Hudson serve as mega mentors to help prepare the artists for the knockouts; the coaches pair three artists to perform solo against each other, then select a winner to move on; each coach has one steal and a save."

The Voice coaches praise Sydney Sterlace during the Knockouts round

During The Voice season 26 Knockouts Round, Sydney Sterlace sang Lewis Capaldi’s Bruises. The 15-year-old's powerful performance and strong vocals impressed the judges who were surprised at how smooth Sydney's singing skills were.

While rehearsing for the performance, Sydney shared she had never been through a heartbreak.

When it was time to perform on stage, the audience, guest mentors, and week coaches were shocked to see how she brought the emotion out in the song. Snoop said that it was "magic" listening to Sydney's voice. Michael Bublé pointed out the maturity in her voice and said:

“Your voice has this maturity that doesn’t usually happen at 15 years old. Your performances were stellar, and you both deserve to be here.”

The Voice judge Stefani declared Sydney the winner, stating that she was "gifted and talented" and age didn't matter during her performance. Stefani also predicted that Sydney had the potential to go to the finals with her ability to bring out the emotion in each song. Stefani said:

“Something about age just goes out the window. You feel it. You feel the music. You’re gifted, you’re talented, and you’ve grown! …Sydney can go to the finale. She’s just super in touch with how to, like, build a song and be emotional!”

Reba, on the other hand, couldn't believe that Sydney was this young, she said:

"Sydney, I don’t believe you’re 15. More like 25, 35!”

To see more of Sydney's performances, stay tuned for new episodes which air on ABC exclusively every week. New episodes of The Voice season 26 air every week exclusively on NBC on Tuesdays and Mondays at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream episodes on Peacock TV.

