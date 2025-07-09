Episode 13 from The Valley season 2 was released on July 8. It was titled The Cruise from Hell and documented the ladies getting into a disagreement on the cruise. While Michelle didn't like that Kristen and Zack kept bringing up her partner's ex-hookup, Jenna, Janet said she didn't like that they spread rumors about her husband.

The rumour was about Jason, Janet's husband, doing something that damaged his reputation and jeopardized his marriage. The two ladies summoned Zack and Kristen to talk things out and ended up getting into a disagreement.

While the latter stated that she didn't come up with the rumor, she just relayed it to Jent, and the former thought that was bad enough.

"You're just as much to blame. Your hands are dirty. You are a gossip," Janet said.

What happened between Janet and Kristen on The Valley season 2 episode 13

While on the cruise, Michelle told Janet that she chatted with Zack and he told her that he was sorry about his mention of Jenna and stated that it wasn't malicious from his side.

Michelle came to The Valley confessional to explain that Aaron, her boyfriend, had once hooked up with Jenna, and now she was suddenly seeing that girl everywhere.

She believed that Zack invited her and told Janet that he brought up Sheana and her when it came to accusing people of inviting Jenna. The scene flashed back to Zack explaining to Michelle that she was wrong in accusing Kristen of bringing up Aaron's connection with Jenna.

According to him, it was Janet and Sheana who were talking about it more.

"They're the ones who bought it up to people. So they made it kind of a thing, which kristen never did," he added.

Janet couldn't believe how Zack was trying to flip around the narrative and blame her and Sheana for inviting Jenna to places. Janet consoled Michelle, saying she understood what it felt like to have a girl her boyfriend slept with come to her to tell her about it. The two of them then summoned Zack for a chat, and Kristen followed.

Kristen stated that the whole thing was discussed by Janet and Sheana, while she and Zack had little to do with it. Michelle mentioned how Kristen spoke about Jenna when she met Aaron, and thought that was wrong.

Kristen accused Janet of blaming her for the situation from the get-go, when she wasn't the one who was involved in it.

She added that Janet told her she wanted to mend things, but continued to talk poorly about her. Janet quipped that she did want to mend things until Kristen started spreading rumors about her husband.

She referred to the time when Kristen and Luke, her partner, told Janet that they had heard her husband, Jason, had done something that could damage his reputation and that he had taken off his ring at some point.

On the cruise in The Valley season 2, Janet clarified that she knew her husband and trusted that he would never do anything like that. Kristen explained that she didn't make up the rumor, she just told her what she had heard elsewhere.

Janet came to The Valley confessional to say that she didn't understand why Kristen was hiding behind the fact that she didn't come up with the rumor and stated that she played an equal part in spreading it.

New episodes of The Valley season 2 come out on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

