"You and Nia are fake" — The Valley star Daniel Booko recalls Jax Taylor confrontation over off-camera incident 

The Valley star Daniel Booko has opened up about a tense off-screen confrontation with Jax Taylor during filming for season 2. During an interview with Variety on June 17, 2025, Booko claimed that Taylor attempted to revive an earlier incident involving him for show drama, leading to a heated exchange.

“He blew up, and he was like, ‘You guys got off easy in the first season, and the second season I’m coming after you and putting a target on your back! You and Nia are fake!’” Booko said.

This behind-the-scenes moment suggested that problems were building up not just on screen, but also when the cameras weren’t rolling. Daniel Booko’s drinking had been a major part of this season, and what happened after — including arguments, changing friendships, and difficult moments—played a big role in season 2.

The Valley star Daniel says Jax tried to stir up past drama for the cameras

Daniel Booko’s involvement in The Valley season 2 took a difficult turn when he learned that Jax Taylor was reportedly discussing past off-camera incidents in an effort to bring them into the current storyline. One such incident involved a Halloween party where Booko admitted he got blackout drunk and inappropriately touched castmates, Jasmine Goode and Melissa Marie.

Although the incident was not filmed, it remained a point of tension. Booko said he believed the issue had already been addressed privately. However, when he confronted Jax about stirring it up again, the conversation quickly turned into a conflict. He said the moment was frustrating, especially because he felt he had tried to support Jax in the past.

“I’m trying to have your back, and all you’re doing is stabbing mine,” he recalled.

The conversation made him think about why some cast members were acting the way they were — whether they were trying to stay important on the show or get more screen time. It also made him worry about how far people might go to create drama, even if it meant hurting real friendships.

Despite tension, Daniel and Nia are open to returning for season 3 of The Valley

While the second season of The Valley brought intense moments for Daniel Booko, he said that he and his wife Nia Sanchez Booko are open to returning for another season. In the same interview, he shared how difficult the summer had been, especially as he felt betrayed by people he once trusted. He pointed out Janet and Jason Caperna specifically, saying their behavior felt hurtful and intentional.

“Lies — just malicious, vindictive behavior from some people that I really cared about, and thought were my friends,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Nia, who gave birth to their fourth child in early June, said she wants to continue the journey with Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick, who also had a baby this month. While talking about wanting to be present for this shared new phase of life, Nia mentioned that it makes her "emotional."

Daniel added that even though this season came with challenges, he doesn’t like leaving things unresolved.

“I just hate feeling things left unsettled,” he said.

The Valley continues to air on Bravo and is available to stream on Peacock. The season 2's reunion is expected to conclude in August 2025.

