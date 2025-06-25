"Horrible"— The Valley fans react to Michelle and Janet attacking Kristen 

The Valley season 2 episode 11 saw the girls go out for Tacos. However, girls' night took a turn when Janet and Michelle confronted Kristen for allegedly talking about Michelle's boyfriend, Aaron's past relationship with Jenna.

Michelle accused Kristen of telling Jesse about Aaron and Jenna's past, but Kristen denied the allegation. A flashback clip confirmed that Zach had told Jesse about Aaron and Jenna, and not Kristen. The female cast member said she was not interested in anyone's relationships, and Janet stepped in to defend Michelle, which annoyed the Vanderpump Rules alum.

Fans reacted to Michelle and Janet attacking Kristen online and were critical of the duo.

"We need to defend Kristen! Michelle and Janet are horrible," one person wrote on X.

"Sorry Michelle...We are team Kristen. Nobody cares about who your boyfriend slept with," a fan commented.

"Janet’s annoyed Kristen is a ride or die for Nia? Does Janet not have any REAL friends cause that’s what friends do??" a tweet read.

Fans called Janet's stance in the argument "stupid."

"Janet looks so stupid cause Kristen didn’t bring it up about Jenna and Michelle’s past - can’t wait for her to eat those words at the reunion," a person wrote.

"Janet calling out Kristen for trying to ruin relationships when she’s trying to destroy Nia and Danny’s marriage," a fan commented.

"Michelle. Girl why are you directing your issue to Kristen who has nothing to do with it?" a tweet read.

Fans of The Valley season 2 further said:

"Nia and Danny did not need to apologize to Janet and Jason. they didn’t even say anything bad. meanwhile Janet and Jason repeatedly talk shit about them, apologize, then go right back to talking shit. if only Nia (or Kristen) threw a drink at Janet at the restaurant," a person wrote.

"Janet doesn’t like Nia. Janet doesn’t like Danny. Janet doesn’t like Luke. Janet doesn’t like Kristen. Janet doesn’t like Jasmine. Janet doesn’t like Zack. Janet doesn’t like Jesse. Why are you still in this group of friends?!" a fan commented.

Kristen wonders why Janet was getting involved in her argument with Michelle in The Valley season 2 episode 11

In The Valley season 2 episode 11, Michelle told the female cast members that it had been brought to her attention that people had been talking about Aaron and about his past relationships and people he had slept with. She told Kristen that they had known each other for a while, and the latter wondered what she had to do with the topic.

The Valley season 2 star Michelle asked Kristen how Jesse found out about Aaron and Jenna's past, and Kristen asked who cared. Kristen clarified that she didn't care about anyone's relationship, while Janet sided with Michelle and said Kristen went behind Michelle's back and called her a "cheater."

"Why are you getting involved?" Kristen asked Janet.

The Valley star Nia chimed in and said Janet loved the drama, while Michelle said that her ex-husband hated her, and Brittany explained that Michelle thought people were trying to ruin her relationship.

Kristen also revealed that she went out of her way not to invite Jenna to any event that Michelle and Aaron would be present at, while Janet disagreed. In a confessional, The Valley's Janet said she wished Kristen would "shut the f*ck up" because she knew what she was doing.

"No, she's doing the dirty work," Janet yelled at the dinner table.

Janet spoke to the cameras and explained why she was so upset with The Valley season 2 cast member and said that she was Nia's "ride or die" and would do anything to protect her, including taking down her marriage and Michelle's relationship.

Kristen wondered if the conversation was one she and Michelle could have without Janet's interruptions and making it bigger than it needed to be.

Fans reacted to Janet and Michelle attacking Kristen at dinner and criticized the cast members.

Tune in every Tuesday to watch new episodes of The Valley season 2 on Bravo.

