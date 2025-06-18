⁠"Nia should slap her"— The Valley fans react to cast member confronting Janet about Daniel at Zack's party

The Valley season 2 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, June 17, 2205, on Bravo. In this episode, Nia sat down with Janet to discuss some of the things the latter had said about Nia's husband, Daniel, and Janet admitted to talking behind his back.

However, when Janet said Daniel's behavior was "horrible," the two got into an argument as Nia claimed Janet was trying to paint her husband in a negative light. Janet said she was being truthful and walked away from the conversation.

Fans of The Valley season 2 commented on the conversation online and sided with Nia. One person wrote on X:

"Janet is a horrible person. To slander a so called friend over & over is a gross person. Nia should slap her & say ur a fraud & don’t speak to it about us anymore."

"So glad Nia is calling out Janet. Janet is a real loser and Jason is just as bad. They are completely disgusting! Unwatchable & danerous! So, this is their storyline: destroy a husband & father of 4 children’s character!" a fan commented.

"Janet got all the hate these past seasons and Danny and Nia got all the love, so it is her mission to take them down as many pegs as she can. Misery loves company," a tweet read.

Fans of The Valley season 2 felt Janet needed to leave Nia and Danial alone:

"Team Danny and Nia. Jason and Janet need to worry about their own life and leave them alone," a person wrote.

"Nia should sue Janet saying Danny is going around s*xually assaulting women, should not be tolerated and we should demand she apologize or be fired immediately," a fan commented.

"The reason The Valley was a hit was becuz everyone was equal but now Janet is ruining it trying to act like what she thinks matter. Her jealousy of Nia is ruining the show & her trying to make Danny out to be a drunk is disgusting. Get rid of the toxicity (Janet)," a tweet read.

Fans of The Valley season 2 further said:

"Janet was not used to Nia putting a little bass in her voice and like a coward, she got up and left mid-talk. Good on Nia for putting that Karen in her place," a person wrote.

"Janet, if Nia and Danny weren’t on #TheValley, your storyline would be… silence. Dead air. Crickets. They are the only reason you’re even in the opening credits. Without them, you’re a glorified background extra," a fan commented.

"I can’t stand Janet and Jason. I can’t wait for one of them to f*ck up and it’s all over social media. I am so happy that Danny and Nia decided to leave the toxic environment that is reality TV. You swell your soul to the devil for money and air time," a tweet read.

Nia and Janet clash over the latter's comments about Daniel drinking on The Valley season 2

In The Valley season 2 episode 10, the cast gathered for Zack's 'Departed Not Deported' party for Benji, where Nia and Janet sat down to address their issues. Nia told the Bravo celebrity that she wanted some clarity on some of the things she had said and Janet immediately admitted to speaking negatively about Daniel behind his back. She added that she believed his actions were "horrible."

As Nia questioned Janet's choice of words, the latter said she felt bad for Nia and apologized for everything that happened.

"At the same time, if your husband's going to a bar and like getting blacked out and acting a fool and making women uncomfortable, it's gonna get talked about," Janet said.

She also recalled Daniel being black out drunk a few days prior, and yelling at her. Nia defended her husband and said he wasn't blacked out. She said he had two seltzers and that he was mad at Janet.

Janet told Nia that Daniel called her a "snake" and said that if he could take ownership of that behavior while sober, he might be an "a**hole," but not a "drunk a**hole."

Nia then shared that she felt Janet was intentionally trying to portray Daniel in a negative light and at that point, Janet left the conversation. She told the cameras that Nia might be in denial about her husband's actions, while Nia spoke to Danial about the same.

Fans online reacted to The Valley season 2 cast members' argument and criticized Janet for not minding her business.

Tune in every Tuesday to watch new episodes of The Valley season 2 on Bravo.

