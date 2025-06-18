"Make it make senseeee" — The Valley fans criticize the male cast members for attacking "Dark Danny" instead of Jax

The Valley season 2 released a new episode on June 17, 2025. The segment featured the male cast members having dinner with Jax, who returned home after spending 30 days in rehab. However, their meeting went south when the conversation about Jax's anger and drinking issues turned into a discussion about Danny's alcohol consumption.

Jason, in particular, called out Danny for allegedly blacking out during Brittany's bar takeover. Jax added to the conversation, claiming Danny had a "problem" because he was once kicked out of his bar. Both referred to the cast member as "Dark Danny," criticizing him for overlooking his drinking issues.

Danny, on the other hand, defended himself by dismissing the allegations. However, his co-stars remained unfazed. Danny, while speaking to the cameras, noted that his "problem" was not alcohol, but rather the people he considered his "friends."

The Valley fans on X reacted to Jax and Jason cornering Danny during dinner. They criticized the treatment meted out to Danny, saying he did not deserve it, especially with Jax present at the table. Netizens felt it was unfair to come at Danny when Jax was the one who had been to rehab.

"How are these men coming after “Dark Danny” but coddling and excusing Jax??? Make it make senseeee," a fan wrote.

"I can't even believe that they are trashing Danny, meanwhile Jax just got out of a facility for being a raging, violent c*ke-addicted, narcissistic abuser. But karma is coming for both Jax & Jason. It looks like both of them are being fired from the show," another fan commented.

"Jason telling Danny he’s an out of control alcoholic yet coddling tf out of Jax who’s done one million times worse is WILD," a netizen tweeted.

The Valley fans were surprised by the treatment meted out to Danny.

"f**k all that darkside danny s**t. can we please talk about darkside jax which is just regular jax with or without alcohol?" a user reacted.

"Everyone's complaining about "Danny's drinking issue" when people should direct their concern with how Jax was emotionally abusing Brittany while in rehab," a person commented.

"Jason and Jax think Danny is worse than Jax??? Jason calling Danny an alcoholic!?" another fan wrote.

"So let’s just get this straight. Jax can be abusive from a rehab centre & refuse to take an ounce of accountability yet majority of the group have more anger towards Danny!! If anyone has a dark side, it’s Jax. Danny is a class act. Team Danny," one user posted.

Other fans of The Valley expressed a similar sentiment.

"Oh Jason… turning the attention from Jax and deflecting to Danny , it won’t work, people love Danny, you are defending the wrong person, you look like a fool," a person reacted.

"The gaslighting of Danny about drinking is disgusting! Especially coming from a drug addict (Jax) and a henpecked enabler (Jason)," another netizen commented.

"This is a dangerous person" — The Valley fame Jason criticizes Danny for not accepting that he has drinking problems

During dinner, Jax opened up about his experience at the rehabilitation center, admitting that he needed to take time off because he was "spiralling." The Valley star then requested his friends to prompt him if they ever saw him walking down the same road.

Jax then confronted Danny for defacing his bar while he was away, saying it was like a "slap in the face." Danny, while speaking to the cameras, claimed that Jax's time at the rehab center must not have been effective, as he was displaying anger immediately after leaving the facility.

The conversation then turned into a discussion about Danny allegedly blacking out during Brittany's bar takeover in Santa Barbara. While Danny denied the allegation, Jason argued otherwise.

"Being around a person who is going to get blasted, lie about their alcohol consumption, and gaslight, this is a dangerous person to be around and you want to act better than Jax but I drove Jax to a mental health facility but, I mean, I should be driving you to a mental health facility, it seems like," Jason said in a confessional.

Jax echoed a similar sentiment, reminding Danny that he had to be kicked out of his bar a couple of times. Regardless, Danny continued to plead his innocence, saying he did not have "an issue."

The Valley alum told the cameras that he was starting to see who his "real friends" were, and Jason and Jax were not them. In the meantime, Jax stated that he was happy he was not the only person with issues, whereas Jason continued looking down on Danny for not accepting that he was an "alcoholic."

The Valley episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

