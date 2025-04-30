"You led me on"— Cheat: Unfinished Business' Jazz questions Craig about pursuing her while in another relationship

In Cheat: Unfinished Business episode 2, titled, If You Want to Leave, The Door's Right There, Craig and Jazz come face to face and discuss what their relationship was like when they were together after individually sharing their thoughts on what they thought about it.

Ad

In a confessional, Craig revealed that he and Jazz started dating while he was still in a relationship with his daughter's mother and that when Jazz found out, she gave him an ultimatum. Meanwhile, the female cast member described their 9-month-old relationship as cute and noted that at the time, they wanted to spend all their time together.

When they came face-to-face, Jazz questioned Craig about him leading a "double life" and not telling her that he was seeing somebody when he pursued her.

Ad

Trending

"You led me on from literally the beginning," she said.

"You was the right person at the wrong time"— Craig answers Jazz's questions in Cheat: Unfinished Business episode 2

Ad

In Cheat: Unfinished Business season 1 episode 2, Craig told Rebecca about how he met Jazz and described it as a "fairy-tale situation." He revealed that they net at a petrol pump because she had a flat tire and he helped her and took her number.

"From that day on, we were together every day," he added.

In a confessional, he further noted that his and Jazz's relationship was "amazing" and said she got his "banter." The Cheat: Unfinished Business participant added that he eventually had to tell her that he was still with his daughter's mother, which prompted the female cast member to issue an ultimatum.

Ad

"That was the beginning of the end," he added.

Craig revealed that Jazz told him to leave his other partner and be with her, but he took "too long to leave." He added that he didn't think he would ever forgive himself for what he had put her through.

Jazz commented on Craig keeping a secret from her and noted it was scary knowing that someone could lead a double life. She further commented on her upcoming meeting with Craig and hoped he would be honest, as she wanted to see if he had changed.

Ad

As soon as Craig sat down, he apologized for what he had done wrong, and Jazz questioned him about taking her number while he was with someone else. The Cheat: Unfinished Business star told Craig that he led her on and the latter explained that he initially saw a "beautiful" person and wanted to get ot know her.

Ad

Craig admitted to being in the wrong and said that he was in an unhappy place. He added that "things just went off" between them, and he got caught up.

"You was the right person at the wrong time," he added.

He said he tried, while Jazz started to cry and contradicted his claim. When Craig insisted that he tried to be honest with her, she asked him, "When?" He said he had initially told her the truth. However, Jazz recalled him saying that although they lived together, they weren't together.

Ad

The female Cheat: Unfinished Business star said there was no way she would have been with someone who had another girlfriend.

"I thought I was a girlfriend, and I turned out to be your side chick," she added.

Craig told her he came to the Netflix retreat to prove to Jazz that she was never a side chick and asked if she still loved him. The latter said she did and added that loving him had "always" been the easy part.

Ad

Craig asked for another chance while Jazz expressed uncertainty. In a confessional, she said that she saw genuineness while looking into his eyes. However, that hadn't been the case in the past.

The two hugged and went back to their villas while the experts commented on their interaction.

All episodes of Cheat: Unfinished Business are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More