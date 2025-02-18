"You are my Love Island journey" — Ekin-Su reflects on Curtis as Love Island: All Stars finalists look back ahead of the finale

Love Island: All Stars finale aired on February 17, 2025, concluding the series. The five final couples; Curtis & Ekin-Su, Luca & Grace, Omar & Catherine, Casey & Gabby, and Sammy & Elma, marked their final day in the villa reminiscing over their time together before the couple winners were disclosed.

Before the finale, the Islanders got a text requesting them to an All-Stars VIP pool party. They partied with music from DJ Nathan Dawe, who played some of his hits and debuted his new song, Here in Your Arms. The finalists went around taking time to talk about their experiences and what they would be doing after the show.

During a conversation, Curtis and Ekin-Su shared their experience in the villa. Curtis remembered how they first met in the Secret Garden, and he was drawn to her from the start. Ekin-Su shared her thoughts on their relationship, telling him,

"I’m so glad I've matched with someone who is just like me, you’re my best friend, you’re my partner, you’re my lover, you’re my boyfriend, you are my Love Island journey!"

As the episode concluded, Casey and Gabby were announced as the winners of Love Island: All Stars season 2, securing the most public votes.

Final moments in the villa before the finale of Love Island: All Stars

Before the winners were revealed, the finalists gathered to talk about their experiences in Love Island: All Stars. After the pool party, Curtis and Ekin-Su took a moment to look back at their relationship. Curtis spoke about their early days together in Love Island: All Stars, saying,

"One of the first memories I have is the first time we were in the Secret Garden, I knew there was something there."

Ekin-Su responded by saying he was her "love island journey." Meanwhile, Luca and Grace discussed their future outside the villa. Luca reassured Grace that he felt secure in their relationship, telling her,

"You have made me feel so comfortable in us, there was no worry… like I said, as soon as we get out of here and you’ve met my family and I’ve met yours, you will be my girlfriend."

In response, Grace told him not to "spoil the surprise!" On the other hand, Omar and Catherine also had a conversation about their connection. Catherine mentioned that she had never been with someone who had shown such clear interest in her from the start. Omar reassured her, saying that she was "perfect" the way she was and that he was happy they had met at the right time.

Casey and Gabby reflected on how their relationship had grown. Casey said that they were at a stage where continuing their relationship outside the villa felt natural. Gabby added that she was excited for him to meet her family, as it would give them a chance to learn more about each other in new ways.

Sammy and Elma look back on their journey

Sammy and Elma also reflected on their time in the Love Island: All Stars villa. Elma shared that everything changed for her when Sammy arrived, saying it felt like it was meant to be. She told him,

"You walked in and it changed everything, it's almost like it was meant to be."

Sammy agreed, recalling their first conversation and how he instantly felt a connection. He said,

"As soon as we sat down and started chatting, I was like yeah."

As the season came to an end, they expressed excitement about seeing where their relationship would go outside the villa.

Watch all the previous episodes of Love Island: All Stars on ITVX.

